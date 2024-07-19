Arcadian takes place in a near future, where normal life on Earth has been decimated.

Paul (Nicolas Cage) and his two sons, Thomas (Maxwell Jenkins) and Joseph (Jaeden Martell), have been living a half-life – tranquillity by day and torment by night.

Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil. One day, when Thomas doesn’t return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him.

Just as he finds his boy, a nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive.

The brand new film Arcadian is now streaming, only on Stan.