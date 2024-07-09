Marvel’s upcoming spin-off series, “Agatha All Along,” promises to blend humour and horror into a thrilling narrative, as revealed by Marvel Studios’ Brad Winderbaum. Set to debut on Disney+, the show will delve into the complexities of Agatha Harkness, the villainous standout from “WandaVision.”

Winderbaum hinted that the series would evoke a rollercoaster of emotions, describing Agatha as a captivating anti-hero whose story unfolds amidst Halloween-themed fun that escalates into intense drama. Despite its darker tones, Winderbaum assured fans that the show would embody the unique Marvel brand of suspense, featuring high stakes and a compelling storyline.

Joining the cast is Joe Locke, known for “Heartstopper,” who characterised the show as “camp,” resonating with themes of societal alienation. Kathryn Hahn, reprising her role as Agatha, teased potential musical elements, while a star-studded lineup including Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza adds to the anticipation.

“Agatha All Along” premieres its first episodes on Disney+ on September 18, promising a weekly dose of intrigue and entertainment for Marvel enthusiasts.