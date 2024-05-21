Wackadoo! The highly anticipated, ‘one-of-a-kind’ Bluey’s World experience is opening in Brisbane this November, with tickets going on sale today!

It’s official! Bluey’s World, a ground breaking new immersive experience, is coming to Brisbane in 2024 💙🌏 Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/6utpinKVPq#Bluey #BlueysWorld pic.twitter.com/TtKzMHMGfD — Official Bluey TV (@OfficialBlueyTV) December 3, 2023

“Explore multiple rooms and play games from Bluey, as you embark on an interactive adventure with your guide through the vibrant and playful world of Bluey. This expansive, multi-sensory experience features real-life sets, recognisable scenes, and beloved characters and games from hit-show Bluey.”

The exclusive experience is set to open on November 7th and run through until April 27th 2025, with organisers expecting over 200,000 visitors.

General sale tickets will be available to purchase here from 2pm today, with tickets prices starting at $49.90.