Neil Tennant, better known as singer in Pet Shop Boys, has fired shots at Taylor Swift following the release of TWO new albums, stating that the singer doesn’t have any songs to back up her success. Ouch!

During a livestreamed conversation with The Guardian, Tennant states “Taylor Swift sort of fascinates me as a phenomenon because she’s so popular, and I sort of quite like the whole thing, but then when I listen to the records … for a phenomenon as big [as she is], where are the famous songs? What’s Taylor Swift’s Billie Jean?” referring to Michael Jackson’s 1983 Thriller hit.

The Pet Shop Boys singer isn’t the only one that took a swing at TayTay, Courtney Love held the bat recently too, claiming that Swift is “not important.”

“I like the fact that it brings all these people together, even multigenerational, but I think the one disappointing thing is the music — not the lyrics, the music,” and that “She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist,”

Millions if not billions might disagree, but it’s still gotta hurt!