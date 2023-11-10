Johnny Ruffo has died following a lengthy battle with brain cancer.

The former Home and Away star and singer was just 35 years old.

The news has been shared by his partner and family via a statement on the star’s Instagram page.

“It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny,”

“Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible Nurses & Doctors.

“He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will. He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give.

“We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives.”

The Aussie star was also a finalist on the third season of The X Factor Australia in 2011.

Ruffo was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 and underwent surgery to remove a tumour.

Sadly, in 2020 while in remission he revealed the cancer had returned.

More to come.

