One lucky Aussie has woken up a multi-millionaire after taking out the entire $100 million jackpot in last night’s Powerball draw.

The New South Welshman held the ONLY division one winning entry across the country, making him Australia’s second biggest lottery winner ever!

The Bankstown dad apparently erupted into hysterical laughter and slapped his face to make sure he wasn’t dreaming after being informed of the life-changing news.

“Wait a second! Wait a second!” he laughed hysterically when an official from The Lott revealed his good fortune.

“Oh! Oh! Are you sure?! Have you got the right person? This is unbelievable! I’ve won $100 million!? Am I dreaming? I’m a millionaire now?!”, he continued, in amazement.

“Can you say this one more time?! Oh my goodness. Oh my god. I can’t speak. I feel dizzy. I’ve slapped my face twice! It feels tight! I’m with my wife right now. She’s in shock. We’re going to struggle to sleep tonight.”

When asked how he planned to enjoy life as a newly minted multi-millionaire, the occasional Powerball player admitted he would keep working but looked forward to buying a brand-new house.

“I will continue to work. But I need to process this a bit more. Maybe I won’t in the future!” he said.

However, his wife stopped him in his tracks and questioned if he would really continue working…

“Working?! We’re multi-millionaires now!” his wife added.

“We’re going to buy a new house and set ourselves up for the future.”

In addition to the sole division one winner, there were 10 division two winners, who each took home a cool $216,070.00.

