Chrishell Stause, the star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, has begun filming for her stint on Neighbours.

The actress and real estate agent posted pics in front of a neon Neighbours sign, captioning the post “Oh this is gonna be JUICY”

Chrishell is married to Aussie music star G-Flip, and G commented on the post saying “I love being your script reading partner.”

The 42-year-old actress is going to be playing a character by the name of Yasmine Shields, who is described as a ‘glamorous and successful businesswoman in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity.