Five years ago schoolgirl Andie was murdered by her boyfriend Sal, in an open-and-shut case.

But keen-eyed Pip isn’t so sure and she’s determined to prove it. If Sal isn’t the murderer, how far will the real killer go to keep Pip quiet?

Based on the #1 New York Times Best Seller, Every episode of the Stan exclusive series A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, is now streaming, only on Stan.