Netflix is set to screen an epic series that’s been described as Australia’s answer to ‘Yellowstone’.

At first glance, ‘Territory’ looks like a ‘McLeod’s Daughters’ reboot, but instead of Drover’s Run, we’re introduced to the remote Marianne Station, a massive property that’s been left in a precarious situation – no clear successor amid a billion-dollar industry and a once-great family dynasty.

This leads to some of the outback’s most powerful factions — rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders and billionaire miners — to start circling.

Netflix said the series was filmed across the Northern Territory and South Australia in remote locations, including Heritage-listed Kakadu National Park – with special permission from the Traditional Owners – and Tipperary Station, a real-life, working cattle station that’s so large it has its own airfield and school.

‘Territory’ stars Anna Torv (‘Mindhunter,’ The Newsreader,’ ‘The Last of Us’), Michael Dorman (‘For All Mankind,’ ‘Patriot’) and Sam Corlett (Vikings: Valhalla) and is expected to land on Netflix on October 24.