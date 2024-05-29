Married At First Sight’s Ridge Barredo is officially making the move to the Gold Coast to be with his bride Jade Pywell.

In the couples final vow ceremony, Ridge vowed to leave his home of Sydney to be with Jade and her daughter on the Gold Coast, and now, just three months later, Ridge has made the move!

He shared the news with his 110K Instagram followers, writing “Last night saying bye to my nearest and dearest before making the move up to the GC 🫠🫡✊”

The MAFS star was pictured with past contestant Al Perkins wearing t-shirts with his iconic phrase ‘Deeeece’ that drove us absolutely insane over the series.

The couple appear to be going strong, despite two women coming forward with allegations that Ridge got them both pregnant before entering the experiment and also slept with them after the final vows ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether the rumours are true we’re unsure but we wish the couple all the best!