Get ready for a new, spicy dating show – Stranded On Honeymoon Island!

Narrated by none other than Jackie O, we’ll see 12 singles who’ve exhausted every dating prospect on home turf, try their luck on a remote dating journey.

After a speed dating event, couples will be matched and marry, before they are dumped on a stranded island for 21 days in nothing but their wedding attire.

That means no devices, no distractions, and nowhere to hide!

Will they become lucky in love? Coming soon to Channel 7 and 7plus.

Check out the sneak peek:

