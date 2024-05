Hacks is an Emmy Award winning comedy series that explores a dark mentorship between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder) aspiring to be a writer.

Season three picks up one year on from the finale of season two, which saw Deborah Vance cut the cord with her longtime mentee, Ava, to encourage her to pursue her own dreams.

