Married At First Sight’s Timothy Smith has shared the details about his criminal past that he hid from MAFS producers when he applied to be on the social experiment.

The 51-year-old was matched with fan favourite Lucinda Light on the reality show and quickly became one of the season’s most liked participants after opening up about his emotional past.

It seems there was a lot more to his past than he lead on, with the groom revealing a 17-year-old secret about his past to A Current Affair last night.

“I was a helicopter pilot in North America that did something really stupid and made a decision to fly marijuana across the Canadian border into the US and got caught doing it,” he revealed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s something I’m not proud of, I’m definitely not proud of it but it doesn’t define who I am and I’m not the same person I was 17 years ago.”

He explained that it started when he was living in Canada in 2006 and was approached by a group of people looking for a helicopter pilot.

“Someone threw some money at me and said, ‘Go and take a lesson tomorrow’,” he shared.

“I did and the instructor said I was a natural. That was the beginning of the end.”

After that, Timothy did over 20 smuggling missions carrying Marijuana between the US and Canada, revealing that he was paid $100,000 each time for a ‘couple of hours work’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Later that year, he learned his mother Naree had cancer and flew back to Australia to spend a few days with her before returning to the US.

When he arrived in LA, US Immigration and Customs enforcement were waiting for him at the airport.

“My world changed. I was shipped off to a federal facility. No guards, four walls, 180 guys, good or bad.”

During his time in jail, his mother and his brother Dave passed away.

“I wasn’t there when my mother and brother died. I paid the price. I pay the price everyday,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If I could go back and change it, I would. There’s no question I’d change it,”

Tim’s revelation shines light on the magnitude of emotional trauma he shared snippets of during the show, making us understand why he is the way he is so much more.

Listen below to hear an exclusive about what happened after the explosive reunion episode!

Advertisement