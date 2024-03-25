Don’t hold your breath for a Euphoria season 3 premiere date.

HBO addressed the claims about the third season being scrapped telling TMZ, “HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

So the cast have been let out to run free, there’s no rough production start date as of yet but we do know that HBO have committed to having season 3 released by 2025. The initial delay was part due to the Hollywood strikes (that have no lifted) followed by the death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud in 2023. There’s no definite answer as to why it’s delayed a further possible year however scripts are allegedly still being written.

After over 2 years since the show last aired a new season, we’ll need to hold on tight and hope to see a season 3 maybe this year, perhaps next, maybe never.