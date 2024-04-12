Netflix has finally unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for Bridgerton’s third season, hinting at the challenges awaiting Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton lead the charge as Penelope and Colin, offering fans a glimpse into their characters’ upcoming adventures.

Julie Andrews’ iconic Lady Whistledown narration sets the stage: “Dearest gentle reader, we have been apart for far too long…” Penelope, relinquishing her crush on Colin, seeks matrimony, sparking a complex dynamic between the two.

Colin, returning home, seeks to make amends, igniting a mission to find Penelope a suitor. Yet, her efforts at flirtation lead to humorous mishaps, while their growing friendship blurs the line of passion.

Amidst Penelope’s dilemmas with Eloise and her dual identity, Lady Whistledown ponders the guiding force of love.

With a new suitor and a flurry of complications, Bridgerton’s third season promises romance, intrigue, and a journey of the heart.

The season unfolds in two parts, debuting on May 16 and June 13.