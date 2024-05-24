A brand new season of ‘The Kardashians’ has landed on Disney Plus and fans are shocked to see an appearance from Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Gypsy shared a video of her meeting with Kim Kardashian to TikTok, writing “Surprise!😉 This was such an honor to talk about prison reform with Kim K. She is a lovely person 💗”

The video then cuts to Kris Jenner saying, “Welcome back to season five”, which is giving us a mic drop moment.

Did NOT expect for Gypsy Rose to be making an appearance on The Kardashians …………like………. #TheKardashians

pic.twitter.com/Dw9d6dbL2g — Kenny (@kennysroys) May 23, 2024

Gypsy Rose, who was released from prison on in December last year, has previously spoken about teaming up with Kim Kardashian after seeing her work as a lawyer on prison reform.

“It would be cool because she has also a huge platform for prison reform, and I have been in prison!” she told Extra TV.

“So, I think having those two elements to each other, I think we could probably do some good in the world!”

I guess Gypsy’s wish has finally come true?

While we’re unsure what episode will feature Gypsy, the first episode of the new season is available on Disney Plus now.

Watch the trailer for the new season below!