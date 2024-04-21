Fed Square is set to host an epic celebration for the launch of the new season of MasterChef.

And at the centre of it is your chance to step inside one of the most iconic pieces of MasterChef, the Mystery Box.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Fed Square is also hosting a LIVE WATCH PARTY on 22nd April on the big screen.

Immerse yourself in the culinary magic as you watch the premiere episode in real-time. And (most importantly) there will be free popcorn, pizza, and gelato – because what’s a MasterChef premiere without some delectable treats?

Seating is limited, so arrive early to snag your spot or bring along your own comfy camping chair or picnic blanket. The screening kicks off at 7:30 pm and runs till 9:00 pm.

There’s also a bunch of prizes up for grabs including MasterChef recipe books, custom aprons, Coles vouchers, and more. You’ll need to head down to Fed Square if you want to get your hands on the goods!

Mark your calendars – MasterChef premieres Monday, 22nd April at 7:30 pm on 10 and 10 Play. Don’t miss out on the culinary extravaganza! See you there!

Advertisement