Australia’s night of nights is upon us, The 64th TV Week Logie Awards. Celebrating the best of Australia’s television in show stopping fashion, we’re stoked to announce the Gold Logie nominations.

This year’s awards will also feature new categories alongside new Best categories, showcasing captivating storytelling and world-class production values across genres including drama, comedy, entertainment, structured reality, competition reality, lifestyle, news and public affairs, factual and documentary and sport. The TV WEEK Logie Hall of Fame Award recipient will be announced during the awards telecast on the 18th August.

The 64th TV Week Gold Logie nominees are…

Entertainer and broadcaster, Andy Lee

Actress, Asher Keddie

Presenter and comedian, Julia Morris

Entertainer and Presenter, Larry Emdur

Presenter, Robert Irwin

Entertainer and presenter, Sonia Kruger

Presenter and broadcaster, Tony Armstrong

The power is in your hands, Australia! Voting is now open for the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards. Vote now for your favourite Aussie celeb to take home the Gold Logie. Voting will remain open until 7pm AEST Saturday 17 August.

Watch the Awards, live from Sydney, Sunday August 18th to see who wins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To see the full list of nominees across all popular and best categories, head to https://www.tvweeklogies.com.au/