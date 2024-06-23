Australia’s night of nights is upon us, The 64th TV Week Logie Awards. Celebrating the best of Australia’s television in show stopping fashion, we’re stoked to announce the Gold Logie nominations.

This year’s awards will also feature new categories alongside new Best categories, showcasing captivating storytelling and world-class production values across genres including drama, comedy, entertainment, structured reality, competition reality, lifestyle, news and public affairs, factual and documentary and sport. The TV WEEK Logie Hall of Fame Award recipient will be announced during the awards telecast on the 18th August.

The 64th TV Week Gold Logie nominees are…

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 23: Sonia Kruger, Tony Armstrong, Andy Lee, Robert Irwin, Larry Emdur and Julia Morris attend the TV WEEK Logie Awards Nominations Announcement on June 23, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK)

  • Entertainer and broadcaster, Andy Lee
  • Actress, Asher Keddie
  • Presenter and comedian, Julia Morris
  • Entertainer and Presenter, Larry Emdur
  • Presenter, Robert Irwin
  • Entertainer and presenter, Sonia Kruger
  • Presenter and broadcaster, Tony Armstrong

The power is in your hands, Australia! Voting is now open for the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards. Vote now for your favourite Aussie celeb to take home the Gold Logie. Voting will remain open until 7pm AEST Saturday 17 August.

Watch the Awards, live from Sydney, Sunday August 18th to see who wins.

To see the full list of nominees across all popular and best categories, head to https://www.tvweeklogies.com.au/

2024 Logie Logie