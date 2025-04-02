Black Mirror is making its highly anticipated return, with Netflix releasing the trailer for season 7, featuring six all-new episodes.

As excitement builds for the new season, with fans eager to see a glimpse of the dystopian scenes to come.

So, here’s everything you need to know.

Who can we expect to see?

You can expect to see some familiar faces in the new season – with Rashida Jones, Issa Rae, Emma Corrin, Awkwafina, Chris O’Dowd and Tracee Ellis Ross joining the cast.

How many episodes are there?

The new season will treat us to six brand new episodes, with Netflix treating us to a sequel to the season four episode USS Callister.

The epic trailer has revealed the six new episode titles:

Common People Bête Noire Hotel Reverie Plaything Eulogy USS Callister: Into Infinity



When will the new season be released?

Season 7 of Black Mirror will be available to stream on Netflix from April 10th, so make sure you mark your calendars!