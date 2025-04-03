Dua Lipa has performed a cover of Lorde’s iconic hit Royals at her first New Zealand show in Auckland.

Lipa took the stage at Auckland’s Spark Arena last night, where she continued her trend of performing surprise covers of local artists that she started during her Australian Radical Optimism shows.

Kiwi fans were shocked when Dua Lipa started singing Lorde’s 2013 hit Royals, and let’s just say we never knew we needed this cover.

The ‘Break My Heart’ singer covered Aussie classics like ACDC’s Highway to Hell, Natalie Imbruglia’s Torn and Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out of My Head.

During her Melbourne shows, she surprised fans after bringing Troye Sivan and Vance Joy on stage to perform covers with her, and while at her Sydney shows, she brought out Tame Impala and Angus Stone. Lipa shared snaps of her time in New Zealand, writing “Wine tasting on the edge of the world!!!!!! 🌏🌏🌏🌏🌏 AUCKLAND IM SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU TOMORROW!!!! 🇳🇿🤍!!!!!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Dua Lipa will perform her final show in Auckland on Friday, so we’ll keep you updated if she reveals any more surprises up her sleeve!