Kim Kardashian is reportedly suing Lana Del Rey for $1 million after she failed to disclose a paid post promoting Skims.

In February 2024, Del Rey collaborated with Kardashian’s loungewear brand Skims for a Valentine’s Day campaign, which featured the singer in a dreamy, vintage inspired photoshoot.

The ‘Born to Die’ singer reportedly failed to include the tag #ad or #sponsored, which breaches the FTC guidelines that require celebrities or influencers to disclose whether they are being paid to promote a brand.

Skims reached out to Del Rey to ask her to modify three posts from the campaign to include the tag, which she still hasn’t done.

The FTC has stated that because Del Rey tagged Skims in her post, they count as endorsements of the brand and need to follow their guidelines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our @SKIMS Valentine LANA DEL REY. Music’s queen of hearts opens our dedicated Valentine’s Shop on Tuesday, January 23 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. Photo: @nadialeecohen pic.twitter.com/FLHLlpupF0 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2024

Skims responded to FTC, saying Lana “did not explicitly reference Skims and were presented in a stylised fashion shoot making it likely that consumers would assume a paid partnership,” but the NAD argued that that images didn’t signal they were part of a paid campaign.

Skims is reportedly suing the singer for $1 million, arguing that her failure to disclose the ad misled consumers and damaged the credibility of the company.

This lawsuit comes after the National Advertising Division launched an inquiry into Kardashians company, to ensure the brands partnerships with celebrities and influencers comply with the FTC endorsement guidelines.

We hope Lana Del Rey has a spare $1M lying around!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Listen to More Celeb News on Kyle & Jackie O’s ONEWS Podcast!