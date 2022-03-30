Well… kinda. We’re getting a prequel!

HBO have announced ‘House Of The Dragon’ will premiere August 21st 2022. The series is based on George R.R. Martin’s book ‘Fire & Blood’ and takes place prior to the glorious events that unfolded during ‘Game Of Thrones’.

The first season will have 10 episodes and will focus on King Viserys who “wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy”, Prince Daemon who is a “peerless warrior and dragon rider”, The King’s daughter who is “born with everything” but cannot take the throne, and Ser Otto Hightower who is ‘Hand Of The King’. Looks like we’re in for some family infighting, and if the original Game Of Thrones series is anything to go by, probably some in-lovin’ too.

Winter is coming… again.