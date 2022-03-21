It’s almost time for final vows, but before we go, MAFS producers would like to squeeze just a lil more drama out.

Selina and Cody are given a “reflection week” task of rewatching their first impressions of each other, and it’s as awkward as you’d expect. She knows he was stand offish but probably didn’t expect how rude he would be about her, and imply that she’s “too full on” and “desperate”. He tries to laugh it off but thankfully, Selina isn’t having any of it.

Mitch and Ella are tasked with going through each other’s phones as a trust exercise from Brent and Tamara. They both feel uncomfortable, and Ella stumbles across a folder for explicit photos – make sure you keep it away from Olivia, Mitch! Another highlight of Mitch’s this episode is when he says that Jackson should leave Olivia and that she’s struggling with some demons.

Dom and Jack are exhausted after the commitment ceremony, but they get to watch their adorable first impressions. They’re also tasked with giving Jackson and Olivia some honest feedback and receiving it from them, including an exercise where Jack needs to tell Dom 3 things he needs. Dom handles it very maturely and all is well.

The same can’t be said for the other couple. After laughing hysterically at Dom and Jack writing they’ve exhibited signs of codependency, Olivia has a full on tantrum when they’re tasked with spending the night apart. While Jackson goes to the gym and enjoys his me time, Olivia sulks and threatens to leave the experiment, even saying that “Jackson was taken from me”. Yikes, this is truly a disturbing reaction.

