It’s almost time for final vows, but before we go, MAFS producers would like to squeeze just a lil more drama out.

Selina and Cody are given a “reflection week” task of rewatching their first impressions of each other, and it’s as awkward as you’d expect. She knows he was stand offish but probably didn’t expect how rude he would be about her, and imply that she’s “too full on” and “desperate”. He tries to laugh it off but thankfully, Selina isn’t having any of it.

watching selina talk about how cody’s ‘type’ is blondes with blue eyes while she’s got blonde hair and is wearing blue contacts was lowkey painful and i can’t put my finger on why #MAFSAU — lyn !! DOM DEFENDER (@Iuvkkura) March 21, 2022

Did anyone see Cody try and put his arm around Selina as they sat down only for her to stare him down #MAFSAustralia #MAFSA #MarriedAtFirstSightau #MAFSAU#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia pic.twitter.com/Ficy0MZkte — Nate Ben Comedian (@NathanielBen82) March 21, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

If I had my way, Selina would find someone who treasures her, Jackson would leave Olivia, Olivia would enter intensive therapy and I would dance at Dom and Jack’s wedding . #mafs #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #MAFSAU #MAFSAUS #MAFSaustralia — Robyn (@robynmcqueeney) March 21, 2022

Mitch and Ella are tasked with going through each other’s phones as a trust exercise from Brent and Tamara. They both feel uncomfortable, and Ella stumbles across a folder for explicit photos – make sure you keep it away from Olivia, Mitch! Another highlight of Mitch’s this episode is when he says that Jackson should leave Olivia and that she’s struggling with some demons.

Mitch “ I dunno how Jackson puts up with her (Olivia). I’d be out of there…!”

FINALLY Mitch says something I can get on board with (thinks all of Australia) #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/qZFDiXhXfD — Tame_punks_bong (@Tamepunks_bong) March 21, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Ella, the whole country thinks you’re top drawer, very sisterly and you are way too good for the very vanilla Mitch – I’m sure guys will be lining up to date you once he’s back at on the Gold Coast. List of girls would like you as a friend too #mafs #mafsau — Lou (@blonde_louise) March 21, 2022

Dom and Jack are exhausted after the commitment ceremony, but they get to watch their adorable first impressions. They’re also tasked with giving Jackson and Olivia some honest feedback and receiving it from them, including an exercise where Jack needs to tell Dom 3 things he needs. Dom handles it very maturely and all is well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The same can’t be said for the other couple. After laughing hysterically at Dom and Jack writing they’ve exhibited signs of codependency, Olivia has a full on tantrum when they’re tasked with spending the night apart. While Jackson goes to the gym and enjoys his me time, Olivia sulks and threatens to leave the experiment, even saying that “Jackson was taken from me”. Yikes, this is truly a disturbing reaction.

i love that olivia is literally just proving them right. girl can’t even let her man go to the gym without throwing a tantrum but she’ll deny that her relationship is rooted in co-dependency #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha ♡ dom defender (@intosneedy) March 21, 2022

The thing that really pisses off Olivia is she knows Jackson is off having the time of his life in the gym without her and she cannot tolerate the idea of him enjoying himself or not being forced to be miserable in her presence, she feeds off misery! #MAFS #MAFSAU — Colonel Kickhead (@colonelkickhead) March 21, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

She’s separated from Jackson for less than 24 hours and is now thinking of leaving the experiment. Not codependent at all. #MAFSAU #mafsaustralia — Rocket Power (@RocketP76735403) March 21, 2022

Jokes and bashing aside, Olivia is mentally unstable and MAFS have a duty of care. Yes, her unedited and unfiltered remarks expose who she really is but I'm concerned that she could be in real trouble mentally and physically.#MAFSAustralia #mafs #mafsau — Ocean (@Mo_cean) March 21, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

I mean you wouldn’t let your boyfriend go to the gym Olivia, they’re not wrong on the codependency #mafs #mafsau — Jessa (@jessamouse) March 21, 2022

Did anyone else notice the light leave Jackson's eyes when Olivia started complaining 30 seconds after he got back #MAFSAU — Gryphon (@Grudfindork) March 21, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Olivia “I’m so lucky to have you Jackson…we are such a great team and we’ll have each other backs for the rest of our lives”

Jackson “Let’s not worry about the rest of our lives right now…”

Is he finally getting ready to run?!#MAFSAU #MAFSAUS pic.twitter.com/7rBhEXSqND — Tame_punks_bong (@Tamepunks_bong) March 21, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re getting drunk and crying at the fact that you have to sleep alone for one night in the same building as your partner, something is not right… #mafsau #mafs — Jessa (@jessamouse) March 21, 2022

Olivia saying Jackson being “taken away from me” is typical language for a narcissist who only sees people as objects and supplies to be used #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/KfLdjyAsYH — ✨Alexandra✨ (@VIPVirtualSols) March 21, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

#MAFSAU Olivia goes from crazy laughter to drinking and looking like she needs medical assistance. When Jackson started talking about having the bed to himself and watching what he wants I was worried Olivia was about to commit murder. #MAFSAustralia does it again — Doug P (@p_barrister) March 21, 2022

Not “I missed you”, just “did you miss me?” Even a psychologist would give this girl her money back #mafs #mafsau — Ben Shute (@Ben_Shute) March 21, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

When you think he’s not going to leave VS when he’s actually leaving #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/CubD2U2R1y — Unlucky Lingerie (@unluckylingerie) March 21, 2022

Olivia has said this entire time how petty she is, how she wants to burn people at the stake, how she holds grudges, how she cut up a dress oh and she shared a nude photo. But yeah it was everyone else that assassinated her character. No fault of her own 😂 #MAFSAU #MAFS — ♒️ (@vlada_sasha) March 21, 2022