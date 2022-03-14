The Kardashians are “back”! Did they ever really leave? I stopped watching in about 2016 but I feel like the E! show was on last year? Anyways…

The new trailer for the Hulu series has been released, and it looks… much the same as the last show. Only this time it looks like it will feature Kanye, Pete Davidson, Travis Barker and Tristan Thompson.

I’m sure we can expect the usual, where things like the Astroworld tragedy are ignored and glossed over and storylines are scripted to within an inch of their life and probably not an accurate representation of their lives at all.

The Kardashians will be available to stream on Disney Plus from April 14th.

Check out the trailer below! Will you be watching?

Image credit: US Magazine

