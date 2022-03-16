It’s the episode we’ve all been anticipating but I don’t think anyone could have predicted the way it would actually go down. I don’t think there’s ever been anyone on this show who has so actively tried to humiliate someone else and ruin their life. Olivia’s actions and motive were not only vindictive and wayyy past crossing any line, but there’s also zero chance it can be blamed on a “bad edit” (though you know she’ll try to play the victim!).

Fans have had the same reaction, with social media going crazy over disbelief and anger at Olivia, and calls to have her held accountable for what is essentially breaking not only the OnlyFans policy, but the law, and distributing revenge porn.

We open with producers asking various cast members about the “photo”, to which most of them feign ignorance, until pushed, when they uncomfortably and awkwardly confirm and/or describe it. Except, that is, for Jackson, who just says “yes” with a blank face, and you’re just baffled and wondering does not realise how wrong and legitimately disturbing this behaviour is?

They end up at the cocktail party first, of course, giving them ample time to talk about Dom behind her back. Tamara brings it up to Olivia first, who pretends not to know what she’s talking about for 30 sec until her arrogance kicks in and she takes pride in saying “if someone smashes a glass in your face, you Google them” and the photo was “only a Google search away”. 1, note that she says that she Googled Dom, and 2, pretty sure that OnlyFans content is NOT on Google but behind a paywall you have to subscribe to and obviously pay for. It’s also pretty gross watching Olivia become the social butterfly and move around the group, basking in her humiliation of Dom, then trying to pull the wool over Jackson’s eyes with some PDA.

Dom arrives just before the dinner bell rings and Selina and Tamara (who were apparently planning to pull her aside and tell her) haven’t told Dom yet. Instead, Cody blurts it out in front of everyone asking “if Jack was aware”. Jack, to his credit, says he was and doesn’t care. He wants to know who circulated it, and no one is talking. The saddest thing is that you just know that Olivia wouldn’t hesitate to throw them under the bus if the situation arose. She eventually admits it, probably half to boast and half cos she knows it’s pretty obvious that no one else would be that nasty and says something about “no judgment, 2021”. Um, if there was actually no judgment, why would you pay to access it then circulate it around the group? She also throws whichever IRL friends she has left under the bus, saying that they apparently Googled it. Is she truly not aware she’s being filmed and we can all see that she’s lying?

Dom is just stunned and blindsided when she hears, and asks if everyone knew, even Brent. Brent says yes, and has the decency to look ashamed. I can imagine how disappointed she would be (we were all rooting for you, Brent!) but at least he seems like one of the only few who sees it was wrong. Tamara starts to talk about how she posted it and should have known it would become public knowledge, but Dom reiterates that it’s not what she’s upset about, she doesn’t care if anyone sees it but it’s a whole different scenario when people spread it as gossip and maliciously. And we all know Olivia did it maliciously, as she’s baiting Dom to react. Dom holds it in until Jackson states that he’s enjoying sitting back, which is disgusting. I’m feeling less and less sorry for him this episode, he’s clearly seen exactly what she’s capable of and is ignoring and explaining it away.


Dom reaches breaking point, and after a few call outs, like calling Cody a d—head, which he agrees with, and saying that obviously she’s ruffled Olivia’s feathers cos she evidently lives rent free in Olivia’s head, she’s had enough and wants to leave. Jack is really supportive this whole time and has her back, even when she wasn’t at the table, and follows her out. Ride or die Ella is left to try teach these grown adults that what happened was not ok.

 

mafs married at first sight