It’s the episode we’ve all been anticipating but I don’t think anyone could have predicted the way it would actually go down. I don’t think there’s ever been anyone on this show who has so actively tried to humiliate someone else and ruin their life. Olivia’s actions and motive were not only vindictive and wayyy past crossing any line, but there’s also zero chance it can be blamed on a “bad edit” (though you know she’ll try to play the victim!).

Fans have had the same reaction, with social media going crazy over disbelief and anger at Olivia, and calls to have her held accountable for what is essentially breaking not only the OnlyFans policy, but the law, and distributing revenge porn.

1. this is revenge porn.

2. onlyfans has rules about distributing private content

please don’t let olivia get away with this. #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha ♡ dom defender (@intosneedy) March 16, 2022

Olivia is a student teacher, who has circulated Revenge Porn. She shouldn’t be allowed any where near children #MAFS #MAFSAUS pic.twitter.com/X4xvA8XuVP — Mike (@bikeymikey70) March 16, 2022

Hi. I do not watch #MAFS but I just want to remind everyone that sending a naked photo of someone without their consent is a criminal offence. Also, judging a woman for having a naked photo of herself, or for posing for a photo with consent, is gross and outdated. Thank u next. — procrastinator in chief (@_judge_moody) March 16, 2022

I love a bit of harmless drama as much as the next person but leaking someone’s OF content is not just harmless drama. Women have the right to bodily autonomy, women have the right be to free, sexual beings without being made to feel judged or slut shamed! #mafs #MAFSAustralia — Bella (@bellablueeyes96) March 16, 2022

Olivia on #MAFS #MAFSAustralia deliberately found an Only Fans photo of Dominica who she has a grudge about. Olivia then showed others in the group behind her back. This is toxic behaviour designed to hurt another. The producers have a legal responsibility as this is abuse. pic.twitter.com/6wrfYzZKVN — Doctor Dee (@Doctor_Dee_) March 16, 2022

Every principal (or casting agent) in the country should be made aware that Olivia participated and revelled in revenge-porn. #MAFSAustralia #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/wQMsmIOjhK — Louis 🎧 (@theKoala_Man) March 16, 2022

We open with producers asking various cast members about the “photo”, to which most of them feign ignorance, until pushed, when they uncomfortably and awkwardly confirm and/or describe it. Except, that is, for Jackson, who just says “yes” with a blank face, and you’re just baffled and wondering does not realise how wrong and legitimately disturbing this behaviour is?

Olivia could literally commit murder and Jackson would be like ‘I hope this nastiness is just a phase 🥺’ #MAFSAU #MAFS — reality tweets (@RealityTVTweet3) March 16, 2022

They end up at the cocktail party first, of course, giving them ample time to talk about Dom behind her back. Tamara brings it up to Olivia first, who pretends not to know what she’s talking about for 30 sec until her arrogance kicks in and she takes pride in saying “if someone smashes a glass in your face, you Google them” and the photo was “only a Google search away”. 1, note that she says that she Googled Dom, and 2, pretty sure that OnlyFans content is NOT on Google but behind a paywall you have to subscribe to and obviously pay for. It’s also pretty gross watching Olivia become the social butterfly and move around the group, basking in her humiliation of Dom, then trying to pull the wool over Jackson’s eyes with some PDA.

Joke’s on Olivia. The Irony

School leadership do a search on every candidate who submits a resume for a job application. So yes Olivia, your life is a google search away.

She’s ‘articulated’ it perfectly that she a high risk to students & staff #MAFSAustralia #mafsau #mafs — FRENZY (@FRENZY_FRENZY_) March 16, 2022

The fact that on Dom’s entrance, Olivia said “she should be nervous” just shows that Olivia knew she was setting up for some drama. Despite her brushing off and denying any wrongdoing just before. JFC #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/zdkbn38kWm — 🇺🇦Emma H🖤 (@EmmaH1123) March 16, 2022

“It’s just one Google away” The irony of this statement when Olivia tries to get a job anywhere, every again. No one will want to employ a teachers aid that slut shames women. Actions have consequences. #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/5uw9594MCd — TheIrishFeminist (@irish_feminist) March 16, 2022

only fans is literally under a paywall and has t&cs in place that state that DISTRIBUTION OF CONTENT IS ILLEGAL AND NOT ALLOWED WITHOUT OP PERMISSION!! its not “public information” #mafs #mafsau — ¨̮ (@xamyabmai) March 16, 2022

Lost all respect for Tamara. Only Fans is not “just on google” it is behind a paid subscription. Why are they laughing at her? There is no shame in sex work. #MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — Natalia (@nataliablue877) March 16, 2022

Dom arrives just before the dinner bell rings and Selina and Tamara (who were apparently planning to pull her aside and tell her) haven’t told Dom yet. Instead, Cody blurts it out in front of everyone asking “if Jack was aware”. Jack, to his credit, says he was and doesn’t care. He wants to know who circulated it, and no one is talking. The saddest thing is that you just know that Olivia wouldn’t hesitate to throw them under the bus if the situation arose. She eventually admits it, probably half to boast and half cos she knows it’s pretty obvious that no one else would be that nasty and says something about “no judgment, 2021”. Um, if there was actually no judgment, why would you pay to access it then circulate it around the group? She also throws whichever IRL friends she has left under the bus, saying that they apparently Googled it. Is she truly not aware she’s being filmed and we can all see that she’s lying?

Don’t care if you have an Only Fans or Nudes or full blown a sex tape, sharing private images without consent is the most disgusting and vile thing ever and Olivia has stooped to the lowest of lows on national TV! Unacceptable and totally disgusting.#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/sFfL87EZAk — Married At First Sight Experts (@mafsexperts) March 16, 2022

What Olivia needs is to be exposed for the bully that she is. Revenge porn is cruel and to openly boast about tearing down another woman is disgusting. This isn’t highschool, it’s time to grow up. #mafsau #mafs — Lachlan Maddrell (@MaddrellLachlan) March 16, 2022

Olivia has admitted time and time again she’s a vindictive petty person who holds a grudge… Yet she wants to say this wasn’t done maliciously. LIES!!!!! #mafs — Jaala (@Jaala_May) March 16, 2022

Olivia: “my friends googled you”

Truth: Olivia googled Dom.

Seriously, Olivia is a pathological liar, I wouldn’t believe a thing she says. #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/XypwJWv9qZ — MAFSCommentary (@MafsCommentary) March 16, 2022

Olivia: I’m not here to slut shame but I do look down on sex workers and will share content without consent because I don’t like someone #MAFS #MAFSAU — Jessa (@jessamouse) March 16, 2022

#MAFSAU #MAFS “My friends” googled you – hang on Olivia – you said earlier YOU googled Dom. You just lie and lie and lie. — Gidgit VonLaRue (@GidgitVonLaRue) March 16, 2022

“I’m not here to slut shame anybody” she says while literally slut shaming someone #mafs #mafsau — wickedly talented adele dazeem (@mikedexterisgod) March 16, 2022

Does Olivia know she is literally the most hated woman in Australia right now? I’ve never hated a complete stranger more in my whole entire life. #MAFS — Jennifer (@_jennCDG) March 16, 2022

Dom is just stunned and blindsided when she hears, and asks if everyone knew, even Brent. Brent says yes, and has the decency to look ashamed. I can imagine how disappointed she would be (we were all rooting for you, Brent!) but at least he seems like one of the only few who sees it was wrong. Tamara starts to talk about how she posted it and should have known it would become public knowledge, but Dom reiterates that it’s not what she’s upset about, she doesn’t care if anyone sees it but it’s a whole different scenario when people spread it as gossip and maliciously. And we all know Olivia did it maliciously, as she’s baiting Dom to react. Dom holds it in until Jackson states that he’s enjoying sitting back, which is disgusting. I’m feeling less and less sorry for him this episode, he’s clearly seen exactly what she’s capable of and is ignoring and explaining it away.

☄️ Tamara really out here exposing herself and defending Olivia distributing revenge porn. Shameful. #mafsau #mafs pic.twitter.com/EtrfEiSpFI — Kนℓdeeթ (@Always_Kuldeep) March 16, 2022

Good luck with the old “bad edit” excuse Olivia. Australia has seen right through you #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/rYNRLYIDBJ — ✨Alexandra✨ (@VIPVirtualSols) March 16, 2022



Dom reaches breaking point, and after a few call outs, like calling Cody a d—head, which he agrees with, and saying that obviously she’s ruffled Olivia’s feathers cos she evidently lives rent free in Olivia’s head, she’s had enough and wants to leave. Jack is really supportive this whole time and has her back, even when she wasn’t at the table, and follows her out. Ride or die Ella is left to try teach these grown adults that what happened was not ok.

Appreciation post for this queen 👑 Having a friends back

Going against the pack

Calling shit (and shit people) out

Everytime Every woman needs a friend like Ella#MAFSAustralia #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/EMDyYEqFgz — OnlyMAFS (@only_mafs) March 16, 2022

☄️ #MAFSAustralia Appreciation post for Ella. Backing up Dom when everyone else accepts Olivia’s lies and vile behaviour.

We all need a Ella in our lives #MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia #MAFSAUS pic.twitter.com/LVEm1uaiMa — Kนℓdeeթ (@Always_Kuldeep) March 16, 2022

I hope domenica is surrounded by people who love her, because this episode is tough to digest. My heart goes out to her, She doesn’t deserve to be treated like this by anyone, ESPECIALLY a network that owes her DUTY OF CARE #mafs #mafsau — Ä▫️°′• (@caadiiska_dhig) March 16, 2022

Here’s hoping Alessandra shreds Olivia on Sunday. Alessandra strikes me as a very sex positive woman who doesn’t go for slut shaming or ringleaders of slut shaming attempts. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Samantha Prior (She/Her) (@Sam_ShortNRare) March 16, 2022

