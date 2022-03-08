Tonight’s episode starts off right where yesterday’s ended. Dom has just walked off after her fight with Olivia while the group is trying to process what happened.

Ride or die Ella is sticking up for Dom and says that she’s a good person and has a good heart. The majority of the women agree and are trying to explain to Olivia that Dom’s heart is in the right place. This is a fantastic article that goes into the effect Olivia’s words had on Dom:

My take on Dom vs Olivia: As a woman from an immigrant family with friends from Mediterranean backgrounds, it reminded me of times I’ve heard such friends be mocked, criticised or viewed as the ‘angry woman’ due to how they speak @Refinery29AU #MAFSAU https://t.co/z6h9ekyXrj — Alicia Vrajlal (@LeeshieV) March 8, 2022

Olivia doesn’t care and says that’s not how a good person behaves (and how exactly is that, Olivia? Cutting up a dress?) Which, by the way, is a true story:

Olivia calling someone white trash when she LITERALLY CUT UP A FRIEND’S DRESS AND SENT IT BACK TO HER IN THE POST?! #mafs #mafsau — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) March 8, 2022

The dress doesn’t even look that bad!

As soon as he hears, Jack goes to find Dom, listens to her and comforts her.

Can I just say, I know we all hate ob Olivia but let’s have a little love for Jack! Jack ran to Domenica and no judgment took care of her. That is a partner. #mafsau #mafsaustralia pic.twitter.com/zrSFteYyLs — MK (@MKMoore625) March 8, 2022

Olivia is telling the group the story and it’s… kinda not true. She’s claiming Dom smashed it and then waved it in her face while standing over her. Not only is this evidently not true after we’ve all seen the footage but it’s gross that Olivia is trying make Dom come across as violent. Luckily, ride or die Ella is pointing out to everyone the truth of what happened. I wonder what Jackson thinks watching the footage back and seeing how easily she lied.

Olivia, you said Dom was waving the broken glass at you. Can you show me where that was? #mafsau pic.twitter.com/vyJKvX6Zxq — Donaugh (@donaugh) March 8, 2022

I don’t remember Dom waving the broken glass in Olivia’s face or making a threat.

Olivia’s gaslighting again.

#mafsau — AngelFloyd (@AngelFl52452538) March 8, 2022

Ella is the kind of girlfriend that every girl needs. Stands up for you in your presence and also in your absence. What a champion kween! 👸 #mafs #mafsau #mafsaus #MAFSAustralia — Dazzle (@itsdazzle) March 8, 2022

Appreciation post for Ella. Backing up Dom when everyone else accepts Olivia’s lies and vile behaviour.

We all need a Ella in our lives #MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia #MAFSAUS pic.twitter.com/LmiLPw4Gev — Ryz (@RyanMen39829096) March 8, 2022

The next day, Jack and Jackson have a very reasonable discussion about what happened.

Jack and Jackson’s pool convo after girls night was a great example of being loyal to your partner without being nasty about it. They both said just enough that their wives could feel like their experience was defended, whilst staying as respectful as possible. Onya boys #MAFSAU — MAFS Addict Podcast (@MAFSAddict) March 8, 2022

Dion makes homemade pizzas for everyone and then balks when Carolina asks him to go for a run, and I couldn’t relate more. At least now he sees what she’s doing playing mind games with him. They talk later that night and she keeps turning it back on him, saying she “keeps trying” and “is trying not to get frustrated with him” Mitch, who is all of us eavesdropping on the convo, notes how toxic Carolina is.

dion absolute legend making pizzas for the group. as if i couldn’t love him any more #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha ♡ al stan account (@intosneedy) March 8, 2022

Dion’s meltdown after being asked to go for a run is honestly the most relatable thing to have happened this season #MAFSAU — Nicky Arnall (@NickyArnall) March 8, 2022

My face when someone asks me to go for a run #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/PiFre9RcbT — Unlucky Lingerie (@unluckylingerie) March 8, 2022

Kate’s personality is coming out more and she’s being nicer. Matt is ecstatic. They have some hot tub time and he even gets a hug (initiated by Kate!)



Before the night’s dinner, Jackson is telling Olivia to be the bigger person and that he doesn’t want drama. Olivia starts going on about how she is a petty petty person, that Dom’s voice sucks and she’s white trash, and that she wants to “beat [Dom] at the stake”. What?? Like to be that kind of person is bad enough, but to be proud of it is even worse. It’s not behaviour you should be boasting about. Who is this person?? Jackson says it’s not something he’s attracted to. Run, Jackson, while you still have a chance!

Olivia’s dramatic character change from unproblematic to mean girl was quite the twist. Now I’m waiting for them to reveal that Dom was one of the kids who threw sand in her face in preschool and this has all been part of Olivia’s big plan for revenge #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — MAFS Addict Podcast (@MAFSAddict) March 8, 2022

Dom joins the dinner at some point to apologise to everyone. She starts to talk and Olivia throws out snide comments like “do I need a Xanax before this chat?” and “can someone please pass the cyanide”. Honestly, it just gets from bad to worse. Jackson tells her to stop being rude but she obviously doesn’t care. Dom gives what seems like a sincere, remorseful apology, where she takes accountability for her actions and doesn’t excuse them. She talks about how Olivia’s words triggered deep traumas and the whole group (apart from Olivia) understands and accepts it, even Jackson.

It’s so sad they’re airing this type A bullying on international womens day… possibly the worst representation of how women treat each other. Shameful Olivia… how are women supposed to #beatthebias with behaviour like that. #MAFSAU #MAFS #MAFSAustralia — ct_aylor (@Candice_Bree) March 8, 2022

If you cannot show empathy and refuse to acknowledge how trauma can impact a person you cannot work in a school Olivia! #mafsau #mafsaus — LizzErr (@erringliz) March 8, 2022

Dom being an adult admitting she was wrong and genuinely apologising for her mistake. Olivia rolling her eyes, sniggering and making snarky comments. This is disgusting. It’s honestly hard to watch.#mafsau #mafs — Megan J (@meegzyj) March 8, 2022

Olivia completely dismissing Dom’s trauma is so incredibly indicative of her privilege. #MAFSAU #MAFS — reality tweets (@RealityTVTweet3) March 8, 2022

Jackson holds Olivia accountable for her actions and she doesn’t like it one bit. She starts crying and justifying her actions and saying that Jackson doesn’t understand them (oh, the irony!) She says she’s apparently having a panic attack, and turns this back to Jackson. These flags are more red than Dion’s Adidas tracksuit and Jackson needs to run as fast as Carolina outta there! Also interesting side note, when Olivia goes to “be comforted’ by the brides, it’s Carolina and Kate. I wonder why no one in the original group wants a bar of her? Interesting dynamic.

not Olivia crying and trying to justify her awful comments? right after going at dom for giving a justification of her actions #MAFSAU #MAFS — #newshot ◡̈ (@woozylucie) March 8, 2022

Olivia: “Dom you’re making excuses for your behaviour”

Olivia: *makes excuses for her behaviour* #mafsau — Grace (@graceclegg) March 8, 2022

Olivia hoping her manipulative waterworks and self confession will work on Jackson rn #mafsau #mafs pic.twitter.com/maP7GkHGAC — ✨Alexandra✨ (@VIPVirtualSols) March 8, 2022

WOW The minute Jackson was calling her out for being rude she started crying like a little baby! This is a peak into your future dude, she’s gonna play the victim anytime you bring up something she’s done instead of owning her wrongdoings. #MAFSAustralia #MAFSAU — Instapot Thot (@INSTAPOTTHOT) March 8, 2022

Olivia has a panic attack because her bf calls her out on her behaviour but laughs at Dominica’s childhood trauma? As someone who was heavily bullied for the entirety of highschool, I found this episode very triggering #mafsau — Rachooool (@rayljdb) March 8, 2022

Onto a tense dinner party tomorrow!

Me walking in to this dinner to tell Olivia what’s up 😤😤😤😤 #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/iSqks7zcZ6 — Unlucky Lingerie (@unluckylingerie) March 8, 2022