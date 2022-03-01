Channel 10 has opened up a casting call for a super exciting new reality show called ‘The Traitors.’

The psychological adventure series with the tag line ‘Trust No One’, will have us watching a group of contestants work together to complete missions which will slowly add money to the final prize pot.

But, plot twist, thee of the contestants are traitors and will be manipulating, lying, and deceiving their way to the prize and eliminating ‘loyal’ contestants.

Be careful who you trust because there’s a chance they’re gunning for you to go home.

The UK version is releasing later this year and has also been picked up by the US!

‘The Traitors is a highly sought-after new series internationally, and we are so pleased to have secured the format for the Australian market,’ Daniel Monaghan, SVP Content and Programming, Paramount Australia said in a statement.

If you’re interested in applying, head HERE to register.

Advertisement

Advertisement