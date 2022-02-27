The cycle continues, life goes on, MAFS must find a way to stay on our televisions.

Over the weekend, Channel Nine opened up their casting for the tenth season of their most INSANE reality show ‘Married At First Sight.’

So what are they looking for ‘technically’?

“Married At First Sight is searching for men and women of all ages and backgrounds who are genuinely committed to finding love. This groundbreaking social experiment uses science and psychology to help Australian singles meet their perfect partner. But there’s a catch… you won’t get to meet your future husband or wife until your wedding day!”

Hmmmm they SAY that, but I wonder how true this is…

They’re trying to make riveting TV after all.

If you’re interested in trying to find love or let’s be honest *cough* trying to boost your social media presence *cough*, you can APPLY HERE!

