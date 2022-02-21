Ahhh I’m so excited for the group dynamics of MAFS to be shaken up with new couples!

Today, we get to meet two of them, as our OG’s are invited to be part of their weddings as “extras”. First up, we get to meet Matt and Kate.

Kate is 38, a clinical nutritionist with a twin sister and has never had a boyfriend or had anyone told her they love her. She’s been judged on her looks her whole life and has even been told she’s ugly. Kate has even gotten fillers and botox in an attempt to change her looks but it hasn’t helped the rejection. During her intro, you wonder why cos she looks fine and there’s no overt reason why she should be so unlucky in love, but never fear, the MAFS editing team is here to show us why!

Is the blonde one insulting her appearance also insulting her twin sisters appearance? #mafsau #MAFS — Georgia Duncan (@_georgiarae) February 21, 2022

She’s paired up with Matt, who is divorced after a 6 year marriage and really wants to be a dad. He and his ex struggled unsuccessfully with IVF for a long time until they became foster carers, and took in many kids under emergency and respite care. Ugh, my heart! Kate walks down the aisle and Matt says she looks beautiful and we all breathe a sigh of relief and think that the experts probably got this one right until…

Kate: “Looking at him I would say he’s not what I would normally go for”….ok, I’m starting to see a bit of a flaw in the “I’m 38 and never had a relationship” story here. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Colonel Kickhead (@colonelkickhead) February 21, 2022

She really out here complaining about Matt’s looks? #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/tR6xqFKOPb — A M B E R (@fxckzaddy) February 21, 2022

Kate: I’ve never had a guy who wanted me to be his girlfriend.

Also Kate: Physically he’s not what I usually go for.

No wonder why she’s never had a relationship at 38 when she has never gone beyond physical looks. #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/OI9hsF1Bl3 — Hero (@hierohero1) February 21, 2022

Kate looks very awkward and almost disgusted by Matt, even though he seems like a really nice guy. Her facial expressions really make her look like Phoebe from Friends. They take the most awkward photo shoot ever and Matt utters the iconic lines:

Kate is not too impressed.

Yep, hit it on the head. Kate is an unrealistically high shooter and then finds it strange they reject her. Expectation is the killer of relationships #mafsau — Rockroy67 (@MarkSaunders21) February 21, 2022

Welp that was quick, now we learn that never to thrust anyone with sob stories on #MAFSAU — Jason Lin (@JasonLi60775185) February 21, 2022

Next up, we have Dion and Carolina. Carolina grew up in Brazil and got pregnant at 15. She now has a 16 year old son who is her best friend, and a business renting out designer handbags. Dion is a property developer who says “life’s too short to smoke cheap cigars”. I don’t smoke any but assume those would be words to live by if you did.

Carolina hates her makeup and hair and keeps everyone waiting 3 hours until she fixes it. My favourite part of the episode (and there were so many) was the producer panicking once they realised Carolina was going to redo it all then and there.

In the meantime, one of the bridesmaids got time to show her amazing taste in guys:

If we have to wait any longer we’re going to witness Carolina’s friend steal Al.#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/uf47ZUG5bY — So Dramatic! (@sodramaticpod) February 21, 2022

Carolina finally shows up looking… the same?

Dion is happy to see her and she is impressed by his patience. They talk about designer handbags and Carolina is impressed with Dion’s knowledge, which also goes right over my head since I’ve been wearing the same Michael Kors bags I bought at the Waikiki outlets 5 years ago. But tension is in the air because Carolina’s bridesmaids told Dion’s friends that she has a son, and his friend Ellie launches into a spiel about how he deserves to know but barely refrains from telling him. He seems confused and takes Carolina to have a chat, and when she tells him, he’s in shock but they’ll work through this together. Not exactly sure what he means by that cos by 16, the son is pretty much raised anyway. It’s not exactly like he’ll be changing nappies?

Cant tell if Dion’s friend is in love with him or bitter about holding in a pee for 3 hours #MAFSAU #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight — reality tweets (@RealityTVTweet3) February 21, 2022

In other news, the way that Al and Anthony are so happy and enthusiastic about these weddings is really endearing (part of the reason they’re my faves!)

How cute, right?

Dom and Jack have a huge public fight at the reception cos Dom starts telling everyone about how Jack doesn’t flush the toilet and the poor guy looks miserable. He doesn’t like that Dom hasn’t said anything nice about him when he always talks about how amazing she is. She doesn’t really get what he’s saying and he thinks it’s like talking to a brick wall.

