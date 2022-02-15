Grab your girdles and dust off your bonnets, we’re heading back to Yorkshire!

After months of teasing Focus Features have finally released a full-length trailer for ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ and it looks incredible, old sport.

It would appear the sequel to the 2019 film adaptation of the beloved TV series has two major plot lines – one involving Lady Violet Crawley’s (played by Maggie Smith) mysterious past and the other following a movie crew filming at the family estate.

Set for a UK release end of April it should hopefully reach our shores mid May. Check out the trailer below!