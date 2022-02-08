Airbnb have partnered with The Heeler’s from the iconic kids show Bluey. The show is for kids, but I have to admit I have shed a tear or two watching it.

This isn’t the first time Airbnb has partnered with a show/movie. As you would have seen last year, this prestigious line-up has included Carrie’s apartment from Sex and the City, the house from Home Alone and Italian villa featured in House of Gucci.

This is the first time an Only On Airbnb experience has been activated in Australia, so having this uniquely local experience be brought to life on a global stage is monumental and an opportunity to celebrate to showcase the global significance of an Aussie pop-cultural export.

On a quiet, leafy street in the heart of Brisbane, something magical has happened… the Heeler home from Bluey’s wonderful world has been recreated – for real life – and is now listed on @Airbnb! 🏠💙 ➡️ https://t.co/XUQemQAMuC 📸 by Hannah Puechmarin pic.twitter.com/rsAegOLZTy — Official Bluey TV (@OfficialBlueyTV) February 7, 2022

Kids can stay overnight in Bluey and Bingo’s bedroom, snuggling down for sleepytime in two single beds beneath a custom stained-glass window, surrounded by colourful hanging lanterns, cloud cushions and, of course, a hand-crafted watermelon rug. Once the putdown’s done, and the kids are tucked up with Bingo’s floppy and Grey Dancer, parents can retreat to Bandit and Chilli’s airy and plant-filled master bedroom – complete with queen-sized bed, rattan furnishings and neutral tones.

Escape to the backyard and you’ll find a verdant oasis for family games – like Horsey Ride and Keepy Uppy – with a BBQ, kids’-sized trampoline, Grannies’ car, custom toadstool seats and bespoke dog garden gnomes (Gerald’s there – but alas, no Hecuba).

After all that exploring, head to the kitchen stocked with yummy treats; including Magic Asparagus, plenty of fruit (Bluey’s favourite!) and Bandit’s famous duck cake!

Booking opens 15th of February at 7:00 am AEST so get in quick!