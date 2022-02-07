One of the best parts of MAFS is hearing people try convince others, and the audience, that something happened a certain way, as if there’s no video evidence of what really went down.

Last night’s dinner party, which we thought would be fun, actually ended up being a case study in how not to treat people.

Selin, who we had high hopes for (let’s all laugh together, nice one Channel 9!), came into the dinner party a long time before her “husband”, Anthony, who had left the honeymoon after days of constant belittling by his wife. She proceeded to tell everyone she wasn’t going to “throw Anthony under the bus” before pinning him under the bus and driving the bus all over him, back and forth until she completely trashed his character.

Selin rushing to tell her half of the story to a small handful of strangers while forgetting that the whole country saw the footage #MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia pic.twitter.com/fbB1Xbmnpl — Rae (@Ray77613453) February 7, 2022

The girls flock around her and for some reason, take her words at face value, as if they were behind the camera watching it go down on the honeymoon. By the time Anthony walks in, he has a huge target on his back. It’s only a matter of time before he gets “asked” for his side of the story. Now, I don’t know how anyone else felt watching that, but man it made my blood boil watching Selin eating with a smirk on her face watching her minions do her dirty work after manipulating them around her little finger. I wonder how they feel now watching all the footage back.

I think, given Dom walked out on her marriage after 2 months, she of all ppl should know there is always more to the story than first glance might suggest.

A little disappointed with Dom on this one.#mafs #mafsAu — VišnjaCreates (@VisnjaCreates) February 7, 2022

Anthony, to his credit, said he wanted to talk to Selin about the issues. Now, of course this show is highly edited and scripted and we don’t have all the info of what really went down after cameras stopped rolling either, but from the pettiness of what Selin is telling everyone (he put clay on her while conveniently omitting she did it to him FIRST) and how they’re handling this at the dinner party, it seems that Anthony is the more trustworthy of the two.

I have so much respect for Anthony because Selin has completely thrown him under the bus and he’s still trying to be respectful towards her #mafsau — eilish (@wavesdxnvers) February 7, 2022

Even the “experts” had a bit to say about Selin’s actions.

Anthony tries to have a calm, reasonable discussion with Selin in private and apologise to her for her belittling him and dismissing his feelings while she acts like the victim (or a petulant toddler, either or). She proceeds to tell producers “he didn’t even say sorry” to which I can only assume the producer stated he did multiple times and her reply was well she didn’t hear. Honestly, I can’t with her.

If we are being serious for a minute, Selin’s views and actions help facilitate toxic masculinity. Those kind of views are why so many men do not express their feelings, and in some cases bottle up depression which can lead to serious consequences. It’s not okay. #mafs #mafsau — Hero (@hierohero1) February 7, 2022

He’s not a “man”? How is it 2022 and we’re still belittling a man’s vulnerability? Get Selin off our screens please #MAFSAU — Kiki 🦋 (@kikikxxx) February 7, 2022

In other news, Al did a shoey to take the heat off Anthony and make everyone laugh. He’s clueless but not gonna lie, he’s endearing and seems pretty harmless (so far…)

Image credit: Channel 9