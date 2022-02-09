This episode of MAFS leaves you feeling kinda uncomfortable for a few reasons tbh. It’s a rough one, so please let’s all remember that this show is heavily scripted and edited and even though it’s fun to snark at, these are real people!

We’ll start with Dom and Jack, who have been distant for the past few days. Dom feels that Jack has backed away, and I thought it was cos of her behaviour at the dinner party (attacking Anthony based on info she had no idea was true or not) but apparently it’s because he hasn’t tried to have sex with her while she’s on her period. He wanted to give her space, which is totally understandable but she keeping banging on about “how hard is it to get a root?” which, I can’t help thinking, if she were a guy she’d be getting crucified.

Period sex, good on you Dom but 8 years in, my partner just tries not to breathe near me the wrong way for like 5-6 days #mafs #MAFSAU — Unlucky Lingerie (@unluckylingerie) February 9, 2022

This tweet is no lie, seriously. Just leave me alone and let me watch Below Deck while eating a box of Ferrero Rochers in peace please.

They do the values tasks and she flips out cos he puts “wants children” at the top before “good sex” and the poor guy seems coerced into catering to her needs to he calls Jackson and Al for advice. Al looks wayyy out of his depth and suggests he get some liquid courage and put on a movie. I gotta say, Al is shaping up to be one of my faves. His puppy-like enthusiasm is very endearing. Anyway, Dom gets what she wants, so yay I guess.

Dom, if Jack doesn’t want to have sex with you, he doesn’t need to have sex with you. If the genders were reversed, we’d probably have a much different general reaction to this situation.#MAFSAU — Married At First Sight Experts (@mafsexperts) February 9, 2022

Andrew is still here, surprise surprise. He’s crying about missing his daughter’s birthday, to which Holly makes some terrible, raw looking cupcakes as a comforting gift. Andrew will no doubt be writing stay at the commitment ceremony and probably try hit on Sam or someone at the dinner party. Onto 352!

Selin and Anthony seemed to have drawn a truce yesterday but today, that’s all gone down the drain. Anthony has a new scar on his forehead that isn’t addressed and I really want to know how he got it.

Can confirm that Anthony got that scar because he’s been banging his head against a wall everytime he speaks to Selin 🤕#MAFSAU https://t.co/4UVNENfW3t — Married At First Sight Experts (@mafsexperts) February 9, 2022

They are tasked with the photo rankings, and Selin puts (get this) CODY first, because “he’s a gentleman”. Lol ok.

SELIN: I just wanted someone to be a gentleman!

* Anthony acts like a gentleman *

SELIN: You’re not a man. #MAFSAU #MAFS — MAHONEY (@cdtmahoney) February 9, 2022

This leads them to a huge fight that goes something like this:

#MAFSAU

Selin: (for the 100th time) “but you left, you left!”

Anthony: “I left because…”

Selin: (immediately cuts off) “how are we ever supposed to move forward if you keep bringing it up” You can’t make this sh!t up I tells ya — Ash Alakus (@AshAlakus) February 9, 2022

Selin repeats “she did nothing wrong” and she would be lying if she said sorry. So Anthony becomes frustrated and leaves again.

Imagine making this face when the other person throws their hands up in the air and walks off. It’s like she thinks she’s won. #mafs #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia pic.twitter.com/PMVsuEMiK2 — Rae (@Ray77613453) February 9, 2022

Selin doesn’t like it when Anthony leaves… because he’s no longer there to be gaslighted, mocked for being vulnerable or told he’s not good enough… how dare he remove himself from her toxicity #MAFS #MAFSAU — Aleisha – yo 💪 (@aleisha_71) February 9, 2022

Anthony is forced back, I mean, decided to give the relationship another shot so they watch his audition video. The whole time they’re watching, Selin is on the phone (nice messaging sound effects from the editing team!) At the end, she looks up and says “is that it?”. Come on, this has to be scripted, no one can possibly be that rude, right?

#Selin is so rude! She is using her phone while #Anthony was trying to have a chat with her. Anthony deserves someone better. #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia pic.twitter.com/MST9te9JPm — Vin Valen (@NVBabyE1) February 9, 2022

Finally, we have Selina and Cody, who are up to the partner ranking task. Selina places Cody first cos she’s a sweetheart. Cody, after a bit of uncomfortable umm-ing and ahh-ing places her second, after Sam and before Ella. Selina is crushed cos she has always been the ugly duckling at school and can read the writing on the wall. Luckily or unluckily for her, the “ask your partner any questions” task is next, so she asks Cody if the reason he isn’t attracted to her is because she’s Asian. He admits that she’s right, and he’s not used to it but says he’s apparently very attracted to Selina. She is again crushed cos that’s something she obviously has no control over and your heart just breaks for her.

Commitment ceremony is next, and I’d be surprised if anyone actually leaves yet. Gotta accumulate those followers!

