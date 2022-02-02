Our favourite FBI profilers are coming back!!

According to Deadline, ‘Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said, “We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share on that soon but it is alive and well.”’

And in even better news, Paramount+ is hoping to bring back most, if not, all of the cast from the final OG season! The season will likely focus on a single case over 10 episodes.

We don’t have any more details on potential air dates but will keep you up to date when we get confirmation!

Image credit: Showbiz Cheat Sheet