If you’d told me after Monday’s episode (a whole 3 days ago) that Tamara and Brent would become not only MY favourite couple but apparently everyone else’s, I would not have believed you but here we are!

Who would’ve thought, back at ep 1, that come honeymoons we’d be cringing at chilly Selin & Anthony, and cheering for the warmth & charm of Brent & Tamara. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Jess (@jess_may_h) February 3, 2022

After seemingly deciding to put aside their differences over knifegate, their chemistry and vibe on their honeymoon is relaxed and they look like they’re having fun and making each other laugh. They even make it through their first “feet” interaction, so it’s only uphill from here! They also have a very sweet moment when they awkwardly kiss after the honesty box and it’s so cute! Who’d have guessed?

Love that Brent asked if it was ok before he kissed Tamara. Consent is real. #MAFSAU #MAFS — Mel (@melb_mel) January 31, 2022

The Texan and Holly’s relationship has (surprise, surprise) started to implode already. Texan is not impressed with Holly’s performance, or lack thereof, in the bedroom the night before and makes it very clear to her that he has had one night stand stands that were more intimate. Wow, what a display of that Southern Charm he alluded to! Looking forward to seeing neither of them on my screen again tbh.

“I know I’m a good root. You were a dud root” Worst Motivational Speaker ever#MAFS #MAFSAU — Carbie B (@bishcheese) February 3, 2022

MAFS’s very own Love Island couple’s storyline is very evidently still being given the Love Island treatment. Ella and Mitch are still holding out from taking their relationship to the next step (at least Ella is), and though I’m sure they do talk occasionally, most of their scenes kinda veer into “Mitch’s debut in soft core porn” territory. Now let me tell you, I watched this episode at my parents’ house, 10/10 do not recommend.

Domenica and Jack seem to be paddling along, though she seems to be self-sabotaging by bringing up her divorce at every possible moment, including while her husband is divulging his biggest insecurities. They also saw a goat being born. Cute and mostly uneventful.

On the other hand, our fave night 1 couple has pretty much already imploded, which sucksssss for those of us who were looking forward to seeing Jon Hamm/ Joe Manganiello lookalike hot pro wrestler dad Anthony on our screen for the next couple of months. His bride Selin has been frosty and dismissive (on camera) and apparently a bully (off camera) so it’s no wonder Anthony decides to pack up his bags and leave by the end of the episode.

REAL MEN CAN CRY AND SHOW VULNERABILITY. IT DOESN’T MAKE YOU ANY LESS OF A MAN. PLEASE NORMALIZE THIS!#MAFSAU #MAFS #MAFSAustralia — Married At First Sight Experts (@mafsexperts) February 3, 2022

She’s not happy with his chivalry despite literally specifying that she wants an old school gentleman, and proceeds to belittle him every time he tries to discuss his feelings with her. Gotta say, his patience and emotional intelligence really shines this episode and I LOVE his parting words of “I apologise for myself, I apologise for how I acted, for how I carried myself. If you can’t do that for yourself, I feel sorry for you”

Imagine berating a male for being emotional and vulnerable in 2022 😳 🤦‍♀️🤯 #MAFSAU #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs — akinat (@Elle94004403) February 3, 2022

