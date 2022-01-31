So MAFS kicked off with a bang last night!

The first couple introduced are the adorable Selin and Anthony. Both are single parents, and even though super hot pro wrestler Anthony seems too good to be true (complete with being a hands on, emotionally intelligent dad to his daughter with ASD), they had amazing chemistry and sweet interactions. Pleaseee don’t let them turn out to be trash cos I’m shipping them!

After easing us in with this potential love story, the show introduced us to formerly jet-setting Hospitality Manager Brent Vitiello, and his “career-driven” Operations Manager for a real estate company wife, Tamara Djordjevic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafs)

The two got off to a rocky start when Tamara looked visibly disgusted at the alter after Brent told her he works at a bar and club, and things only got worse in the reception after Tamara started insulting people who work in retail. She states that she’s looking for someone “ambitious” which we all know means rich, and the best man Levi was having none of it.

Raising my glass to Levi, hero of tonight’s episode #MAFS pic.twitter.com/8sPkqRIAau — Tahlia Pritchard (@Tahls) January 31, 2022

He looked obviously unimpressed by her superficial comments and began grilling her on why she said she wouldn’t date someone who worked in a toy store… I mean, as a parent, I see no downside to sweet discounts on Jurassic World merch but ok. Levi calls her out by saying “so [what] if someone needs money and they have no other way of getting it?” and that “dating someone who worked in retail would be a step down for you”

In the words of Redditor u/fox_coffee, ‘Levi has big “secondary character in a young adult drama who becomes everyone’s fave” vibes’. We totally agree!

Can we get Levi in every episode? I’d like to see him laughing at the dinner party when someone throws a wine. #mafs #mafsau #legend pic.twitter.com/DZmk8D3Ns8 — Hero (@hierohero1) January 31, 2022