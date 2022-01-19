We’ve all been waiting…

But we finally have it!

The release date for BRIDGERTON SEASON TWO!

We’re getting it on… drum roll…..

March 25, 2022!!

Netflix has revealed 8 photos teasing the new season and it looks GOOD, you can check them out below!

We’ll be following Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as he sets out to find a suitable wife.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you remember, they touched upon the pressures of duty over heart for him in season one and now it’ll be the focus.

Netflix’s synopsis reads:

Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India.

When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union.

But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In keeping with the tradition of the novels, season two tells the romance story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest for love. Bridgerton comes to Netflix from Shondaland and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.

Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and clever series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all. The series also stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Rupert Young (Jack), and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels.

@bridgertonnetflix

Bridgerton Season 2 is on Netflix March 25