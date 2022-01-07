It feels like season 3 of the brilliant Netflix drama Ozark premiered ages ago, and the wait is finally almost over!

Netflix have released the trailer for Season 4, Part 1 and it looks to be as wild a ride as ever.

Season 3 left off with the Byrdes arriving in Mexico at the behest of cartel boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), who proceeds to shoot their middle man Helen, in a shock ending. The trailer for Season 4 depicts Marty Byrde (the fantastic Jason Bateman) discussing the fact that Navarro wants him to cut a deal with the FBI and move freely to the US… and if Marty succeeds, Navarro will also let them free of his obligation to him!

Ozark Season 4, Part 1 premieres on January 21st on Netflix.

Check out the action packed trailer here:

Image credit: Netflix

