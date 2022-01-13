New Girl, in my opinion, is arguably one of the best TV series ever made.

But, just when you thought it was over, BOOM, some of our favourite cast members has answered our prayers and are reuniting for a new show!

The new show is a podcast series called ‘Welcome To Our Show’ & features some of our favourite original cast members, Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone, and Lamorne Morris!

Zooey also mentioned in the podcast trailer that the show would have special guests such as past directors and old fan favourite cast members.

Every Monday, the stars are going to recap an episode of New Girl or sit down with one of the brilliant writers, creative directors, or hilarious guest stars to get all of the behind the scenes stories that we’ve all been dying to hear!

If this sounds like something you want to listen to, the first episode of the podcast will be live on iHeartRadio on January 24.

