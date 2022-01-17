Does anyone else look forward to Married At First Sight almost as much as Christmas?

Married At First Sight Australia has released their first look at the next seasons contestants, including a Texan! There’s also the standard “guy who never left home” and “woman whose biological clock is ticking”, and a guy who seems to want it highlighted that he really likes feet… gross but each to their own, I guess.

You can check out more on them on the official MAFS page here!

Who do you think will be paired up? Who will be the messiest? Who will hit on the beautiful expert Alessandra Rampolla while sitting on the couch with their “wife”?

Married At First Sight Australia premieres on January 31st!

Image credit: Who

