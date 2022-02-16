It’s official – the NCIS universe is heading down under.

NCIS: Sydney will mark the first international edition for the US program and feature local stories with Aussie actors and producers.

“We are thrilled to welcome the inaugural international series of NCIS to Australian shores,” says Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President or ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, Beverley McGarvey.

“It is such a privilege to be able to continue the legacy of such a wonderful show and incorporate the superior NCIS storytelling while introducing new Australian characters and locations. We can’t wait to get production underway.”

NCIS: Sydney will air on Network 10 and Paramount+ in 2023.