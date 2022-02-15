We’re still in Intimacy Week on MAFS and it feels like it’s being going on forever!

We open with Selina and Cody, whose relationship seems to have moved to a better place. She says he bought her flowers and a cake and they have been getting closer. They’re tasked with kissing each other for 5 minutes, and even though they start off very awkward, they stop overthinking it and it becomes more natural. Selina then gives Cody a very intimate wax, and he tells her about how he’s shut off and cold due to losing his dad, both grandpas and his dog in the space of about 5 years.

Tamara and Brent still haven’t spoken since their blowout last episode. Brent tells us that he thinks she’s a “strong, bubbly, driven, beautiful girl” but that her “my way or the highway” mindset wouldn’t work in a relationship. They talk it out, and Tamara says she didn’t mean for her words at the commitment ceremony to come out that way, and that she meant she didn’t know if they would work out. Brent asks to come home and they end on a happy note… for now!

Tamara might be a huge brat but cheersing herself for hugging someone is the sort of self-love 2022 needs.#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/l2grJJohER — So Dramatic! (@sodramaticpod) February 15, 2022

Jack and Domenica are having a disagreement over him staying friends with his ex, especially as he slept with her after they had broken up. He doesn’t think it’s a big deal, but Dom doesn’t agree and asks “why does she need to be your friend?” They are given the task of pole dancing because “Domenica doesn’t feel desired by Jack” and it’s as awkward as you’d expect. It seems to work and ends up with some handcuffs and feather fun at home, where it thankfully cuts off for us.

What’s wrong with Domenica now? Obsessing about Jack’s ex who he has the maturity to remain friends with, after being together for 4 years. FFS Dom, you are in an experiment with a dude you’ve known less than a fortnight #mafsau — It’s not me…It’s you. (@trivialshite) February 15, 2022

Ella and Mitch are also tasked with a 5 minute kiss. Mitch thinks it’s stupid and for it to be truly intimate, needs to be in private, not in front of a camera crew. Which to be fair, I totally understand but also, Mitch, you applied for this show (or Love Island) and that’s kinda what it entails. With him refusing to do the kissing task, they’re given a backup task of intimacy questions, including “what are 3 things you would want in the bedroom?”. Mitch says he would like more confidence from Ella, as the girls he’s been with in the past (ahhh, love the constant comparisons this season!) have all apparently been more confident. Ella looks more confused about this than we do about Mitch’s outfit of the day, evidently taking inspo from Steve Jobs, The Rock circa 1990’s and European 80s pop stars.

So which Euro boy band has Mitch escaped from? And will he be back in time for Eurovision? #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/zIWyjhL8fN — stick on the road (@stickontheroad) February 15, 2022

Selin and Anthony seem to be getting along fairly OK. They make it through staring into each others eyes without Anthony receiving any more head wounds, which is a good sign. Selin also spray tans him for the big dinner party tomorrow!

Our #couplegoals Holly and Andrew have seemingly called a truce, however it does not last long at all. They’re tasked with looking into each other’s eyes, and Holly can show off her acting chops by imitating Alessandra’s accent. She asks Siri to set the timer, and I don’t know if I’m too old or too young but I’ve never seen anyone use Siri for anything? Andrew apparently got lost in her eyes while Holly apparently just came to the realisation that he hasn’t been very nice to her.

“I ran through 350 women… I’ve had one night stands better than you… I don’t want any kids, Nah, f dat.” That sinister voiceover 😂 #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/oipDpA9u24 — MAHONEY (@cdtmahoney) February 15, 2022

Oh Holly, we’re ALL emotionally drained from your relationship with Andr-EW#MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/GNxFGCC1OT — Floss O’Neill (@floss_o) February 15, 2022

With the success of that task, the next day they’re asked to hug for what would probably seem like an eternity to me. Holly decides to tell Andrew about how her “tank is still low” and, with the realisation that he’s probably getting rejected, Andrew decides to flip the narrative back onto Holly. He says he didn’t open up to her about his fear of rejection to salvage the relationship, but rather, to just tell the truth. He says he’s been apologetic and honest and she hasn’t reciprocated. Holly says she knows he doesn’t like her, to which he retorts that isn’t his reality and she’s just assuming it… and that she’s displaying narcissistic behaviour. Holly kicks him out of the apartment saying she won’t let him insult her anymore and the exchange on the way out reminds me of how you’d have to treat customers who were wrong and you had to be fake nice cos your manager told you to just give them what they wanted.

