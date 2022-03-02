Dinner party time! Who’s hungry for some drama?

Dion and Carolina still haven’t spoken since last night. He hopes she’ll apologise but I don’t think sorry is a word in her vocabulary. She’s still harping on about how he doesn’t like the gym, doesn’t eat breakfast, listens to 80’s music and not rap… I gotta say, if this is a sound grab the producers got once and have started layering over each scene of her, I love it. It’s actually hilarious and also very believable that she’d be repeating it non stop.

Dion doesn’t eat breakfast, listens to the 80s, doesn’t go the gym…she did a great job of memorising her script! She repeats it verbatim over & over #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/EKsTnYchNb — Tame_punks_bong (@Tamepunks_bong) March 2, 2022

Carolina is just a horrible woman – no matter what Dion does, she won’t accept it. She’s all about the looks, she’s superficial … #mafs #mafsau — MsH 🇺🇦🌻 (@H_the_Cats_Fan) March 2, 2022

Carolina is the reason that guys think girls want an asshole. We don’t. We want a Dion.#MAFS #MAFSAU — So Dramatic! (@sodramaticpod) March 2, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dion enters the dinner party first but unlike his cohort at previous parties, he gives what seems to be a fairly accurate and respectful summary of what happened. He talks about how Carolina would intentionally blast rap music early in the morning and tell him it was specifically to piss him off. When she enters the dinner party, she’s very cold towards him and he looks genuinely hurt.

Never ever want to see this lovely man reduced to looking like this again –#MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia pic.twitter.com/BO0cRCoW1p — Artemis (@easytiger7777) March 2, 2022

Once they’re seated, Dom starts in on Carolina, asking her to explain her side of the story. She waffles on about the gym and breakfast and rap, and Dion tells the group she didn’t want to go to Bondi with him cos her 60k followers might see them. Dom is astonished and tells her she’s “not Beyonce”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAFS funny (@mafsfunny)

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have 6 followers on social media and wouldn’t wanna be seen with Carolina in public or in Bondi #MAFSAU #mafs — Apolo (@PK_APOSTOLI) March 2, 2022

Dion takes Carolina aside to see if there’s any hope, to which she replies, “I don’t know”, meaning that she’s weighing up what she wants more: Daniel or the extra followers she’ll get by staying.

Matt buys Kate Flowerbomb perfume for their 2 weeks anniversary. Umm that’s great taste. Kate takes it as well as she takes everything else, miserably, and Matt is oblivious. She proceeds to trash him all night and say “she doesn’t like his personality”, like she’s Miss Congeniality herself and can talk?

Kate trying to work out why she’s never dated anyone when she puts all her effort into whinging #maybeitsyou #mafs #mafsau #MAFSAustralia pic.twitter.com/hmqtwRdxwj — OnlyMAFS (@only_mafs) March 2, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

You just can’t please some women#Kate: I’ve been told I’m ugly, I just want a nice guy who loves me and tells me I’m beautiful “Experts”: Here’s Matt#Matt: You’re so beautiful, I’m well into you, Here’s a gift Kate: I can’t stand this guy#MAFSAU — 🖤💛❤ Sonia💉💉💉🌺🌺🌺#SpikyAndFeisty (@Zaica71) March 2, 2022

this is the vibe i get from kate and matt #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/VaRxNuJ8UK — luci (@llluci) March 2, 2022

“It’s your personality I’m not attracted to”

Kate, 39, perennially single, no personality whatsoever#MAFSAU #MAFS — Scotty doesn’t know (@HamstringAware1) March 2, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gee I wonder why Kate is eternally single and will likely stay single?!? #MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia pic.twitter.com/6Eh2Yxg6Kn — The Madd Hatter (@slipperysteps) March 2, 2022

Matt overhears her and finally gets the hint that she doesn’t like him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dion and Matt trying so hard with these awful people. Why? WHY? #MAFSAU #MAFS — Jodie (@jodielongton) March 2, 2022

Ella is on edge because she’s worried that everyone (Dom and Tam) will start in on Mitch ands he’ll decide to leave. Luckily, they seem to give him an easy go, not that it doesn’t look like it makes Ella tense all night when she should be having fun. Dom does bring up the point that all his issues are stuff the rest of the cast also has to deal with but he seems to take it well.

If you have to tell your friends to be a certain way around your boyfriend because he’s given you an ultimatum on your relationship, perhaps it’s time to rethink that relationship and that guy. #mafsau #mafs — Georgia Duncan (@_georgiarae) March 2, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Go easy on Mitch guys, he’s really shy and doesn’t like being in front of cameras alright? #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/O2UDt80ocU — Jessa (@jessamouse) March 2, 2022

Finally onto my sweet, sweet Al who is still has no idea that what he said to Sam’s dad may not have come across the best way. Jack and Brent coach him into maybe telling a couple of little white lies like he enjoys “collecting trains”. They groan when Al tells them he said to Sam’s dad that he likes playing video games and his 5 year plan is travelling to Mykonos. Now well coached, he tells producers that he enjoys “trading sticks, investing in real estate and having children with your daughter”.

“In my spare time sir, I enjoy trading stocks, and having babies with your daughter” Brilliant improv there Al #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/lQQBv9131m — Tame_punks_bong (@Tamepunks_bong) March 2, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also breaks up the tension in the room with a breakdance. Sam seems to be laughing along but tells producers she’s worried about their future.

Why can’t Al be his authentic self? Why is he being convinced to lie? Total bs. Plus, he is emotionally intelligent because he always senses drama in the room and tries to lift peoples spirits #mafsau — Kelli (@KC7113) March 2, 2022

this is all i have to say #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/o6GRyl3JEx — alysha ♡ al stan account (@intosneedy) March 2, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement