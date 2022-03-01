There are a lot of petty reasons I’m sure we’ve all used for when we’re not interested in someone, but the reasons Carolina gave to Dion on MAFS last night kinda took the cake.

We open with our oblivious groom Dion talking about how he wants to move on positively with Carolina, while she wanders around saying she’s bored. Dion tries to put his feelings out there with a letter (that looks like it’s about 4 pages long so probably more of an essay), while Carolina keeps talking about how they have none of the pillars of a lasting relationship in common, like watching the same TV shows, listening to the same music, and going to the gym. Seriously, I wonder if you ask those old couples who have been together happily 50 years what makes a marriage last, I bet liking the gym is top 5 for sure.

Carolina legitimately picking the pettiest stuff that makes them “incompatible”. He doesn’t eat breakfast? The gym again? Music taste? Are you kidding me? #MAFSAU — Beamy (@mcbeamy) March 1, 2022

While Dion is penning his feelings, Carolina goes on a sneaky gym date with Daniel, who now says that if Dion gets hurt, it doesn’t matter cos “it’s an experiment”. From the same dude who stormed off cos Jess made a joke that their wedding wasn’t real? Just a liiiittle hypocrisy there hmmm. They laugh at Dion’s expense, making fun of the fact that he was in Carolina’s bottom 3, and I don’t know about Daniel, but if a potential love interest spent so much time trashing someone else, that would kinda be a huge glaring red flag. They just look awkward, and I don’t know if it’s the producers choosing not to give them the Jessika Power treatment but they seem to have no chemistry.

Producers telling Dion he should make this huge grand gesture and pour his heart out, whilst simultaneously making sure a film crew can capture Carolinas awkward gym ‘date’ – pure evil #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/5HbeGE9jhA — AndyNeths (@Andyneths) March 1, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dion puts out a cheese board and wine, and orders the same flowers they had for their wedding. He reads the letter out to Carolina, who looks like she’s at a seminar for a time share she’s forced to sit through to get free tickets for tonight’s luau, and her voiceover talks about how she doesn’t feel anything cos he doesn’t go to the gym. The next day, Dion makes her pasta while she sits ignoring him and likely messaging Daniel.

Well, I hope Dan is a proper gentleman and treats Carolina to a nice romantic candlelit microwave dinner. #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/8240TNHSyK — MAHONEY (@cdtmahoney) March 1, 2022

Dion is making her a home cooked meal and making notes to buy utensils & tea towels. What more could a woman ask for?! …seriously though, YOU CAN DO SO MUCH BETTER DION. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Jess (@jess_may_h) March 1, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dion finally brings up the fact that he’s not feeling great cos he keeps trying and she doesn’t give him anything. She says they’re mismatched cos he doesn’t eat breakfast, doesn’t like the same music and doesn’t go to the gym. He says he’s willing to compromise and she calls him delusional. He’s finally had enough and walks out on her, saying she’s sucked the life out of him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rich, great cook, nice guy. Not good enough for Carolina she needs someone who is tall, goes to the gym and will be a step-dad to her 16 year old. Good luck with that. #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/ehBzXs2qJo — Hero (@hierohero1) March 1, 2022

Sam and Al meet the parents, and it’s super awkward. Sam’s dad keeps drilling him about ambition (which does explain why Sam is so fixated on it, the same pressure was probably put on her), as if that’s the most important thing. If I were Al’s mum and he went in on my mama’s boy like that, I’m not sure if I could be as nice as Al’s mum was. She said that the most important thing is that they are happy and having fun… and it does show why Al is such a a positive, fun loving guy!

What hobbies is Al supposed to have, if he crochets succulents and scrapbooks his 5 year plan will he be enough of a human then? #MAFSAU #mafs — Jessa (@jessamouse) March 1, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Al getting grilled about having his shit together. He’s 25 and a qualified carpenter and works full time. Just spent 2 years in a global pandemic Sam’s dad needs to chill#MAFSAU #MAFS — Scotty doesn’t know (@HamstringAware1) March 1, 2022

Sam now has it in her head that Al’s ambition is not enough and is anxious about it. I kinda feel bad for her cos she looks like she’s trying to live up to that same pressure of ambition and “success”. We’ll see if she can break through from it and if Al can teach her what really matters in life!

Dw Al, every woman in Australia loves you at the moment, you’ll find someone who treasures you for who you are rather than thinking they’re better than you #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/3ffUZmKpre — D (@edwardcullenh8r) March 1, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt and Kate are tasked with the photo challenge. Matt puts Kate first (before Sam and Jess) but Kate puts Matt 3rd, after Jackson and Brent. Matt is so overwhelmingly happy and excited cos he thought he was going to be towards the end of the ladder. Kate regrets her decision after seeing him so happy and moves him down to #5, and he’s still happy. Man, she’s certainly something.

Kate is upset because she didn’t hurt his feelings …. so she’s given it a second go and put him lower. He’s still cheerful and happy! Go Matt! You’re a legend 🤣🤣 #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia pic.twitter.com/JHvQFdiqWO — NRG (@NRG18335509) March 1, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

If it wasn’t for Kate’s headshot I would have spent the rest of my life believing she didn’t know how to smile. #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/WUuWBtJtHH — Imdad (@shitchat_imdad) March 1, 2022

Mitch goes to get a drink with Cody to talk through his feelings of how he doesn’t want people butting into his relationship and hates the cameras and the toxic environment of the show. Which, fair enough, but also he kinda signed up for it and it’s not like it was a big secret what the show was about. Ella, to her credit, goes to talk to Dom and Tamara about Mitch’s issues an implore them to leave him alone at the dinner party or he’ll leave, which you know without a doubt Dom will do the exact opposite of.

Mitch seeing the toxicity in previous seasons and then auditioning 🤡 #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/W7QqN0aG56 — JM🦋 (@strategiceater) March 1, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

#mafs #mafsau

Yeah Mitch you'll get great advice from Cody — LCarre (@lcarterrific) March 1, 2022