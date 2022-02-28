Remember the horny show that took the world by storm last year?

Well, Sex/Life is coming back and with it some new, very hot, faces.

Netflix has revealed that 5 new actors will be joining the returning cast of Sarah Shahi, Adam Demos, Mike Vogel and Margaret Odette.

Ready to meet the new guys?

Cleo Anthony will play ‘Kam’ in Season 2 of Sex/Life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Darius Homayoung will be playing ‘Majid’, and if he looks familiar to you, it’s because he was in the incredible show ‘Succession.’

Craig Bierko will play ‘Mick.’

Dylan Bruce from Orphan Black will be playing ‘Spencer.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

The gorgeous Wallis Day will be playing ‘Gigi’ and you may recognise her from Batwoman!