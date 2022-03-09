Channel 9 has been throwing out some major sneaky editing on this season of MAFS, and this Olivia villain plot twist has to be one of the best they’ve pulled off.

We open with Jackson telling Olivia in bed that he felt like she was picking a fight with Dom, after which the waterworks are cued and Jackson is made to feel like HE did something wrong calling her out. In the midst of her crying and saying she’s not that kind of person, she throws in again that Dom is white trash. It just baffles me that Jackson doesn’t up and leave. If they’re somehow still be together after the show, I wouldn’t be surprised if watching this back doesn’t make the other shoe drop for Jackson.

Matt and Kate left the retreat relaxed and as happy as they could be but Matt dared to go out drinking with Mitch and come home drunk. Kate is not impressed cos they’re in their late 30’s and too old to have fun.

Carolina and Daniel meet up again and it goes something like this:

It’s dinner party time! No one is shocked when Dion and Brent come in alone but when Olivia arrives, she sets her sights on complaining about Dom to anyone that will listen – and she’s not even matched with her in the experiment! One of the funniest parts of the cocktail party is when Kate is talking to Selina about Matt’s behaviour and how she won’t put up with it, and you think they’re speaking privately until John mentions how Kate can talk about Matt while he’s right there, and the camera pans out to show Matt sitting RIGHT NEXT TO THEM!! I legit LOL’d.

Carolina’s dress looks familiar too…

Dom finally arrives, and after announcing to everyone that the ball in is her court and she will say hi if Dom approaches her, Olivia moves to the other side of the room and keeps complaining about Dom. I would love to own a piece of land as big as the one Dom is occupying rent free in Olivia’s head! Let’s all be reminded again that Olivia is not telling the truth about what happened:

It’s time to eat dinner, and just as we think the next hour will be people sitting silently at the table, Matt decides to do a public apology for his shenanigans last night. Everyone is cheering him on while Kate is not reacting at all – just completely ignoring him. Olivia pipes up that Matt gave a “good apology”. Dom doesn’t engage and good for her!

 

Dom asks Dion how he’s feeling and he has the audacity to say he’s drained and not doing too well. Carolina flips it at him “talking about her behind her back”. Dion moves away from her and acknowledges that no matter what he did, he wouldn’t be good enough for her cos he doesn’t eat breakfast.

Carolina and Dom get into an argument about Dom’s feelings towards her, and Olivia has to interject, of course. She starts talking about Dom “picking and picking and picking” at people and drops her head onto the table saying she’s bored. I don’t know if this is scripted or if Olivia is actually THAT unaware of how hypocritical she’s being but it’s just so weird to watch. She’s going on about how Dom’s apology wasn’t good enough and how she would have appreciated a “good” apology. When Jack brings up her comments about Xanax and cyanide, get this – she says she “didn’t realise the words were coming out of her mouth” when she was saying that. I’ve seen flat earth theories that are more believable!

Dom is somehow keeping calm, props to her. She’s states calmly “I’m getting upset” and Carolina makes a snide comments to “hold your glasses”. Oh really, maybe women should hold their husbands when Carolina is around! Dom has had enough and says they should rewatch the footage. Yessss, we all want to see them rewatch it! Olivia gives a really flat, snarky “apology” that’s obviously disingenuous but Dom handles it with grace.

After Olivia moves to the other side of the room to drain Sam’s night about how “she didn’t want to apologise to Dom”, Dom lets loose and is having fun with Mitch and Ella. It’s so funny watching Olivia watch Dom enjoy herself while she sits in the corner complaining about her.

Shout out to Ella for showing probably the only true loyalty and friendship amongst the women we’ve seen this season!

