Channel 9 has been throwing out some major sneaky editing on this season of MAFS, and this Olivia villain plot twist has to be one of the best they’ve pulled off.

We open with Jackson telling Olivia in bed that he felt like she was picking a fight with Dom, after which the waterworks are cued and Jackson is made to feel like HE did something wrong calling her out. In the midst of her crying and saying she’s not that kind of person, she throws in again that Dom is white trash. It just baffles me that Jackson doesn’t up and leave. If they’re somehow still be together after the show, I wouldn’t be surprised if watching this back doesn’t make the other shoe drop for Jackson.

CRYING SAYING SORRY NOT WHO I AM BUT STILL SAYING DOM IS WHITE TRASH IN THE SAME SENTENCE!!! #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/sc1Q1TyVMI — Unlucky Lingerie (@unluckylingerie) March 9, 2022

Every word that comes out of Olivia’s mouth is pushing Jackson further away from her and it’s the only plot line I’m here for. #MAFS #MAFSAustralia #mafsau — Kira Giddey (@KiraGiddey) March 9, 2022

Matt and Kate left the retreat relaxed and as happy as they could be but Matt dared to go out drinking with Mitch and come home drunk. Kate is not impressed cos they’re in their late 30’s and too old to have fun.

Carolina and Daniel meet up again and it goes something like this:

Daniel: Do you think, like, yeah and stuff?

Carolina: Hard question, I reckon, good for you and yeah.

Daniel: That’s so, I don’t know, what would you umm..

Carolina: *laugh* Yeah it’s definitely, you have to, ok?

Daniel: *launches in for the makeout and grope* #MAFSAU #MAFS — Andrew Masters (@Lakitoo) March 9, 2022

It’s dinner party time! No one is shocked when Dion and Brent come in alone but when Olivia arrives, she sets her sights on complaining about Dom to anyone that will listen – and she’s not even matched with her in the experiment! One of the funniest parts of the cocktail party is when Kate is talking to Selina about Matt’s behaviour and how she won’t put up with it, and you think they’re speaking privately until John mentions how Kate can talk about Matt while he’s right there, and the camera pans out to show Matt sitting RIGHT NEXT TO THEM!! I legit LOL’d.

does olivia seriously not have ANYTHING else to talk about? the weather? the new spiderman movie? cushions? cats? maccas chips vs kfc chips? ANYTHING BESIDES DOM? #mafsau #mafs — luci (@llluci) March 9, 2022

I didn’t expect to laugh but hearing Carolina call Dion fake while hiding her cheating is the ants pants #MAFS #mafsau — Liza Binder (@LefthandLiza) March 9, 2022

Carolina’s dress looks familiar too…

Dom finally arrives, and after announcing to everyone that the ball in is her court and she will say hi if Dom approaches her, Olivia moves to the other side of the room and keeps complaining about Dom. I would love to own a piece of land as big as the one Dom is occupying rent free in Olivia’s head! Let’s all be reminded again that Olivia is not telling the truth about what happened:

Nothing good happens when you lie, Olivia. Particularly when you lie about something clearly caught on video! #mafsau #mafsaustralia pic.twitter.com/UAxachVnAK — MK (@MKMoore625) March 9, 2022

It’s time to eat dinner, and just as we think the next hour will be people sitting silently at the table, Matt decides to do a public apology for his shenanigans last night. Everyone is cheering him on while Kate is not reacting at all – just completely ignoring him. Olivia pipes up that Matt gave a “good apology”. Dom doesn’t engage and good for her!

I need to apologise to the group. I had fun. I had a really great time. I socialised with my friends. It was uncalled for. I’m disappointed in myself. My wife has told me that fun is not acceptable. I’m a horrible person. I promise never to have fun with Kate again. #mafsau — Builder Bird (@builderbird) March 9, 2022

Dom asks Dion how he’s feeling and he has the audacity to say he’s drained and not doing too well. Carolina flips it at him “talking about her behind her back”. Dion moves away from her and acknowledges that no matter what he did, he wouldn’t be good enough for her cos he doesn’t eat breakfast.

“i love how youre talking behind my back” says the chick having sex behind her partner’s back #MAFSAU — peej (@p33jies) March 9, 2022

Carolina and Dom get into an argument about Dom’s feelings towards her, and Olivia has to interject, of course. She starts talking about Dom “picking and picking and picking” at people and drops her head onto the table saying she’s bored. I don’t know if this is scripted or if Olivia is actually THAT unaware of how hypocritical she’s being but it’s just so weird to watch. She’s going on about how Dom’s apology wasn’t good enough and how she would have appreciated a “good” apology. When Jack brings up her comments about Xanax and cyanide, get this – she says she “didn’t realise the words were coming out of her mouth” when she was saying that. I’ve seen flat earth theories that are more believable!

“I didn’t realise those comments were coming out of my mouth” is WAY more of a cop out than admitting you did the wrong thing bc you were triggered #MAFSAU — ♒️ (@vlada_sasha) March 9, 2022

“The way I spoke” WAS the reason Dom broke down Olivia, but it was an explanation, not an excuse!

Ah Jackson you nearly redeemed yourself buddy, the problem wasn’t that Dom didn’t stay, the problem was your wife didn’t shut up after you said let’s put it to bed!#MAFSAU — sammiejah21 (@sammiejah21) March 9, 2022

Olivia WAS the perpetrator and Dom WAS a victim who reacted to being needled and provoked incessantly by an immature and vile mean girl who’s jealous of dom’s relationship with the other girls and stature in the group. I saw it in my friend group in HS #mafsau — mafs obsessive (@monty9132) March 9, 2022

Olivia saying Dom can’t use her childhood trauma card, but her entire personality is based on the fact that she used to be chubby and now craves male and female validation because of it 🤔 #MAFSAU #MAFS — Lami 🦋 (@heungminnie) March 9, 2022

Olivia’s complete lack of self awareness is really riling me up tonight. Imagine having the audacity to continue fostering such a toxic environment while sitting next to a man who’s made no secret of his own trauma experiences…. GIRL, STOP. PLEASE. #MAFSAustralia #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/b5KQsiwsRE — Ems (@emkt06) March 9, 2022

You can tell Jackson has been traumatised by the domestic abuse in his past, and all this fighting is triggering him. Poor guy deserves a toxic free stable relationship. #MAFS #mafsau #MAFSAustralia — Jo Desmond 💗 (@jodes888) March 9, 2022

I’ve never been so repelled by anyones personality like I am by Olivia’s #MAFSAU #mafs — Camstagrams (@camstagramz) March 9, 2022

Honestly, power to Domenica because I would be doing a Teresa Giudice in that sitch. #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/lcS8ZvTBP1 — Elle K (@thenoblecorgi) March 9, 2022

Dom is somehow keeping calm, props to her. She’s states calmly “I’m getting upset” and Carolina makes a snide comments to “hold your glasses”. Oh really, maybe women should hold their husbands when Carolina is around! Dom has had enough and says they should rewatch the footage. Yessss, we all want to see them rewatch it! Olivia gives a really flat, snarky “apology” that’s obviously disingenuous but Dom handles it with grace.

Can we skip to the last episode of the series where John replays footage from the season #MAFSAU — Brie (@brieahnaa) March 9, 2022

so olivia’s hollow apology is fine but dom’s genuine apology isn’t? the double standards #MAFS #MAFSAU — #newshot ◡̈ (@woozylucie) March 9, 2022

After Olivia moves to the other side of the room to drain Sam’s night about how “she didn’t want to apologise to Dom”, Dom lets loose and is having fun with Mitch and Ella. It’s so funny watching Olivia watch Dom enjoy herself while she sits in the corner complaining about her.

NO WAIT HOLD ON BECAUSE THERE IS JUST SOMETHING SO SATISFYING SEEING A MANIPULATIVE HURTFUL PERSON SIT IN THE CORNER AND BE SALTY WHILST THE PERSON THEY TRIED TO PULL DOWN THRIVES WITH GOOD FRIENDS AND A LOVING PARTNER #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/rmnKHLle7c — AJ (@ayyjeeey) March 9, 2022

I’m just so happy that Dom was able to enjoy the rest of the dinner party and separate herself from the drama while Olivia continues to dwell on everything like a child. #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — Rocket Power (@RocketP76735403) March 9, 2022

“I rate ya”. The biggest compliment a man can give you. Mitch. What a guy.#mafsau — Sally ✌ (@S_B_B__) March 9, 2022

Shout out to Ella for showing probably the only true loyalty and friendship amongst the women we’ve seen this season!

a bit disappointed in the girls, ella was the only one who had dom’s back. they were all there and saw what had happened & they were all there listening to olivia saying she’d “let it go” but is clearly hasn’t. call out her shitty behaviour #MAFS #MAFSAU — #newshot ◡̈ (@woozylucie) March 9, 2022

I wish everyone would grow a backbone and put Olivia in her place, it is clear as day. Everyone is giving Dom lowkey support, it isnt enough #mafsau — yungkara (@yungkara7) March 9, 2022

