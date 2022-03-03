After 37 years, Aussie TV soap Neighbours has been axed, it has been confirmed.

The news was confirmed from the show’s official Twitter account on Thursday afternoon.

“We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June,” the Twitter post read.

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the Uk and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June. pic.twitter.com/YwlDZPb7zB — Neighbours (@neighbours) March 3, 2022

Neighbours initially launched on Australia’s Channel Seven in 1985, but the channel axed it before Network Ten picked it up the following year and it became an international hit.

In Australia it has been shown on digital channel 10 Peach since 2011 after losing its place following the nightly news on the main channel.

But despite dwindling numbers in Australia, the show still attracts 1.5 million UK viewers a day.

Just weeks ago, Neighbours said it had been looking for another broadcast partner to replace Channel 5, which they had been reliant on for funding, after the show was dropped from the UK TV schedule to make way for more investment in original British drama.

“We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers,” the network had said in a statement.

Neighbours launched the careers of some of Australia’s most well-known exports including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Margot Robbie.