After a hectic commitment ceremony, where we all cheered on expert John for actually making the right choice by booting Carolina and Daniel from the experiment so they couldn’t get more followers, it’s onto homestay week!

Al and Sam have talked through their decision to leave or stay and Al wants to leave on good terms, so he’s going to come up with something fun to do this week.

Dom and Jack head to Austral in regional NSW to meet Dom’s parents, who end up being exactly as loud and supportive as you would have pictured them. Dom’s dad takes Jack to chat where he does his sheep slaughtering. Dom’s mum (who looks just like her) queries if this is too soon after Dom’s divorce. Both seem to handle it well. Jack’s parents arrive for lunch and his mum has obviously taken style inspo from Dion like the rest of us and chosen to wear Gucci shoes and a white dress to the farm.

Brent and Tamara have decided to let go of any pressure and enjoy their last week together as friends. They go to stay in Brent’s studio apartment, and have a fun night drinking together, before heading out to meet his family. And it’s plainly obvious how Brent seems like such a nice, respectful guy when we meet them. They’re so supportive and lovely, and Brent’s dad gives better advice in those 3 minutes than the experts have in this whole show.

Ella and Mitch head to Brighton in Melbourne to meet Ella’s family, who also seem lovely. Ella laments that Mitch doesn’t want to move to Melbourne (and as someone who’s lived here my whole life especially after the last couple of years, does anyone really blame him??)

Selina gets to go see how Cody lives, and honestly, I think we could all have anticipated the environment. It’s messy and dirty and sparsely “furnished:”, and overrun with rubbish. And for the icing on the cake, he has Batman doona covers (admittedly, something that piqued my interest to buy for my son, who’s over 20 years younger than Cody), a rusted fan that looks like you need a tetanus shot from just looking at, and a picture Cody’s roommate made of the couple, featuring a watermelon in a pretty gross reference.

I literally said the exact same thing as the last tweet upon seeing that disgusting fan.

Watching all these lovely families and the couples becoming more relaxed around them only serves to more heavily contrast whatever is happening in Jackson and Olivia’s relationship. Jackson is taking fashion inspo from a mime and if this has some hidden meaning, blink twice Jackson and John will come rescue you!

 

Olivia wastes no time in telling Jackson’s friends about allll her issues with Dom and the bridesmaids dress and kindergarten grudges, and the scariest thing about it is that she’s proud of her behaviour. She doesn’t seem to realise that this is not something you should be proud of. She boasts about being a petty b—h and Jackson’s friends have obvious WTF expressions. I really hope they’ve addressed these huge red flags to him, cos it probably won’t take long for Olivia to have an issue with them either.

We find out that Jackson eats breakfast and goes to the gym – did Carolina know cos THIS would have been a storyline I could have gotten behind? Olivia hates gym and when Jackson tells her about how good it is for his metal health and how it relaxes him, she says “I absolutely hate it here, but thats ok I do a lot for you” and “I’m supposed to be your whole world now”, and Jackson needs to get his cardio in and RUN outta there!

 

