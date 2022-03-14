After a hectic commitment ceremony, where we all cheered on expert John for actually making the right choice by booting Carolina and Daniel from the experiment so they couldn’t get more followers, it’s onto homestay week!

Al and Sam have talked through their decision to leave or stay and Al wants to leave on good terms, so he’s going to come up with something fun to do this week.

Dom and Jack head to Austral in regional NSW to meet Dom’s parents, who end up being exactly as loud and supportive as you would have pictured them. Dom’s dad takes Jack to chat where he does his sheep slaughtering. Dom’s mum (who looks just like her) queries if this is too soon after Dom’s divorce. Both seem to handle it well. Jack’s parents arrive for lunch and his mum has obviously taken style inspo from Dion like the rest of us and chosen to wear Gucci shoes and a white dress to the farm.

“Jack’s mum arrived in Gucci shoes and my Dad’s rocking the crocs” Bahahaha! #MAFSAU #MAFS — Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) March 14, 2022

That scene in every horror movie when the token nerdy white guy is about to die.#MAFS #MAFSAustralia #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/kdXPojlP8f — OnlyMAFS (@only_mafs) March 14, 2022

Jacks parents wearing all white to a farm, drinking red wine AND spaghetti. These people are living on a much higher plain than the rest of us 👏👏 #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/KNtKrzfYfq — stick on the road (@stickontheroad) March 14, 2022

I love the warmth of Domenica’s family – mum, dad and nonna all delightful- love their sense of family and the importance they place on shared meals #mafsau #mafs — Lou (@blonde_louise) March 14, 2022

Brent and Tamara have decided to let go of any pressure and enjoy their last week together as friends. They go to stay in Brent’s studio apartment, and have a fun night drinking together, before heading out to meet his family. And it’s plainly obvious how Brent seems like such a nice, respectful guy when we meet them. They’re so supportive and lovely, and Brent’s dad gives better advice in those 3 minutes than the experts have in this whole show.

The fact Brent has such a healthy, affectionate relationship with his father is A+ masculinity. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Isobel Ardent (@isobelardent) March 14, 2022

“What keeps Marriage going is friendship”. Brent’s father probably gave the best relationship advice on #MAFSAU 🙌#MAFS — Married At First Sight Experts (@mafsexperts) March 14, 2022

Brent’s dad should be one of the experts!!! He’s so wise (and funny) Can see why Brent’s so awesome #MAFSAU #MAFSAUS #MAFSAustralia #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Rhonda (@RhondaM333) March 14, 2022

Brent is probably too much of a gentle soul for Tamara. #mafs #mafsau — ✨Alexandra✨ (@VIPVirtualSols) March 14, 2022

After hearing Brent’s parents speak, you can see where Brent’s awesomeness comes from. What a brilliant family 🔥#MAFS #MAFSAU — Married At First Sight Experts (@mafsexperts) March 14, 2022

Not wonder Brent has such a level head and reasonable guy, there is a lot of love and support at that table#mafsau #MAFS — Rohan I (@the_impey) March 14, 2022

Best chats are always had at these bloody outdoor settings! #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/LjWZ4OKDZT — Unlucky Lingerie (@unluckylingerie) March 14, 2022

Ella and Mitch head to Brighton in Melbourne to meet Ella’s family, who also seem lovely. Ella laments that Mitch doesn’t want to move to Melbourne (and as someone who’s lived here my whole life especially after the last couple of years, does anyone really blame him??)

I adore Ella.

If #Mitch has been fortunate enough to have scored Ella, he should be down on his knees thanking 🙏 whatever diety/God/belief system, for the luck bestowed on him#mafs #mafsau — VišnjaCreates (@VisnjaCreates) March 14, 2022

Ella is a wonderful woman with a close bond to her wonderful stable family. Please don’t give that up to move to the Gold Coast for a flog who has treated you cruelly. #mafsau — Builder Bird (@builderbird) March 14, 2022

Selina gets to go see how Cody lives, and honestly, I think we could all have anticipated the environment. It’s messy and dirty and sparsely “furnished:”, and overrun with rubbish. And for the icing on the cake, he has Batman doona covers (admittedly, something that piqued my interest to buy for my son, who’s over 20 years younger than Cody), a rusted fan that looks like you need a tetanus shot from just looking at, and a picture Cody’s roommate made of the couple, featuring a watermelon in a pretty gross reference.

Cody lives *exactly* how he looks like he lives. I can’t be any clearer than that. #MAFSau — Shab #80aday (@Shabolition) March 14, 2022

First rule of being in your thirties should be don’t sleep with a man with Batman sheets on the bed #mafs #mafsau — hopzilla (@trinnybopper) March 14, 2022

I literally said the exact same thing as the last tweet upon seeing that disgusting fan.

Watching all these lovely families and the couples becoming more relaxed around them only serves to more heavily contrast whatever is happening in Jackson and Olivia’s relationship. Jackson is taking fashion inspo from a mime and if this has some hidden meaning, blink twice Jackson and John will come rescue you!

Olivia wastes no time in telling Jackson’s friends about allll her issues with Dom and the bridesmaids dress and kindergarten grudges, and the scariest thing about it is that she’s proud of her behaviour. She doesn’t seem to realise that this is not something you should be proud of. She boasts about being a petty b—h and Jackson’s friends have obvious WTF expressions. I really hope they’ve addressed these huge red flags to him, cos it probably won’t take long for Olivia to have an issue with them either.

Seriously cringing right now watching Olivia tell Jackson’s friends about the brown dress. Who, in their right mind, would tell that story and be proud of it?? Disgusting behaviour #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia pic.twitter.com/ZXAkl0OZnZ — Sarah (@pinkysezwazza) March 14, 2022

Why is Olivia telling this bridesmaid story at every chance she gets?! This is a story you take to your grave with you, not on a goddamn billboard! #MAFS #MAFSAU — So Dramatic! (@sodramaticpod) March 14, 2022

Olivia: I have never met a boyfriend’s parents. Me: I can understand why.#MAFS #MAFSAU — So Dramatic! (@sodramaticpod) March 14, 2022

Wow. Olivia really thinks that’s a cute little story about the bridesmaids dress. She doesn’t seem to have a clue that everyone hearing it is like, ummmm 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩#mafs #mafsau — tellytweeter (@tellytweeter) March 14, 2022

Sooooo you spent $380 from your own pocket on a bridesmaid dress and then cut it up out of spite. Who is the loser here? #mafsaunz #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/eIc6FqVk6i — brinx07 (@brinx07) March 14, 2022

OLIVIA: IM A PETTY BITCH AND ILL HATE HER TIL I DIE

MOLLY: #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/4cYqqeCYNF — Unlucky Lingerie (@unluckylingerie) March 14, 2022

Olivia’s getting annoyed at the dogs that’s the biggest red flag we’ve seen and that’s saying something #mafs #MAFSAU — Jessa (@jessamouse) March 14, 2022

Someone needs to tell Olivia chopping up a bridesmaid dress and sending it to the bride is not something to brag about. It’s something that makes you bat shit crazy. #MAFSAU #MAFS — Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) March 14, 2022

Somewhere in Australia, poo brown dress bride is cackling that Olivia has made herself the most hated bride in Mafs history and her repeated telling of this awful story is the cherry on top. You dodged a bullet and we salute you. #mafs #mafsau — wickedly talented adele dazeem (@mikedexterisgod) March 14, 2022

We find out that Jackson eats breakfast and goes to the gym – did Carolina know cos THIS would have been a storyline I could have gotten behind? Olivia hates gym and when Jackson tells her about how good it is for his metal health and how it relaxes him, she says “I absolutely hate it here, but thats ok I do a lot for you” and “I’m supposed to be your whole world now”, and Jackson needs to get his cardio in and RUN outta there!

Ladies and Gentlemen, we are witnessing the undoing of Jackson and Olivia. Isn’t it beautiful? #MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — deadplant15 (@deadplant15) March 14, 2022

seeing jackson so fed up with olivia’s behaviour pleases me greatly #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha ♡ al stan account (@intosneedy) March 14, 2022

Imagine telling your partner they can’t go to the gym anymore because you’re their world now. How embarrassing for you. #MAFS #MAFSAU — whats the T (@noshadeallT) March 14, 2022

Is anyone else wondering how they got to week 48 of the experiment and Olivia didn’t know Jackson was into gym?!? And also, Jackson should be grateful Carolina didn’t get a whiff of his gym passion… #mafs #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/klU69VAWmq — Tame_punks_bong (@Tamepunks_bong) March 14, 2022

If someone ever said to me “I’m your world now” after I had said a hobby was my “world”, I would simply… never talk to them again #MAFS #MAFSAU — Steph the sarcastic sequin (@Steph_Simmons89) March 14, 2022

Jackson will be spending a lot more time at the gym me thinks #mafs #MAFSAustralia #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/6FZHDcacRP — Bbbeck (@bbbeckb) March 14, 2022