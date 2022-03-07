What an eventful episode, and not really in a good way! Anyone miss the good old Jessika Power days where you loved to hate her and Martha’s wine throwing was just the right touch of over the top?

Producers need to get the cheating portion of the week out of the way before the group heads to a retreat so after a few minutes of image control from Carolina telling Dion she apparently knows she was harsh and will try to be softer, she’s headed out on a date with Daniel.

He has like one button done up on his shirt (is that the new fashion now or did Jackson style him?) and tells Carolina he’s “trying to get naked slowly”. I mean they must have discussed all the important issues like breakfast and music taste via messages cos their convo right now is not exactly intellectually stimulating. They keep talking about how they want to kiss each other but Carolina can’t due to Dion before proceeding to head into soft porn territory, which editors have spliced between footage of Dion talking about how hopeful he is about his relationship with Carolina.

Al is still reeling from Sam writing leave at the commitment ceremony. He goes to talk to her and nervously tells her that he’s scared to get into deep subjects with her cos she becomes moody and has a temper. She laughs in his face and when he tells her maybe he should have written leave after the way she’s treated him this whole time, she demonstrates that temper and starts yelling at him about how she’s “not an aggressive person, just passionate”, calls him a joke and storms out. I hate seeing Al’s spirit just deflated like this so hope he does leave next week!

The couples all head to the retreat and it doesn’t take long for the drama to start. Dom is talking to the girls about Jack and their struggles in the bedroom while Jack is standing 2m away and can hear every word. He feels completely blindsided as he had no idea, and becomes very upset, as you would. Brent offers to talk to Dom, and when he tells her Jack heard, she realises she’s messed up. Dom and Jack talk and she says she wasn’t trying to have a go at him, however he feels like she was. She’s ashamed of herself for the way he found out but admits sometimes she doesn’t feel like it’s working. They exchange a few F bombs and leave it on a bad note.

We are also finally privy to what Channel 9 has been hiding this whole time: that Olivia is not as innocent as she was portrayed to be. In another sneaky editing move, we were not shown the part of Olivia’s pre show interview where she admits she hated a bridesmaids dress her friend wanted her to wear and told the friend it was poo-coloured. The friend fired her from the bridal party and wanted the dress back, and she cut it up and sent it back in pieces. I’m not sure that this is the checkmate move Olivia thought it was, and is kinda disturbing tbh. Like who does that?? It obviously didn’t fit the innocent caring sweetheart image producers wanted to set her up with to make this plot twist more shocking. Well played, but I think it could have worked better if she didn’t show parts of it with Holly and at the last commitment ceremony.

The couples break up into boys night and girls night. Boys night obviously seems like a lot more fun, with the guys trying on Dion’s fedoras and collection of Adidas tracksuits, and Al jumping into the (freezing?) lake.

Girls night is tense from the beginning, with Olivia dramatically boasting about her amazing sex life right in front of Dom who she knows is struggling. You cannot convince me it wasn’t done purposefully just to antagonise Dom. Dom brings the convo back to Carolina, when she (rightly) asks her how she would feel if she was watching her 16 year old son being treated the way Carolina is treating Dion? Carolina dodges the question, as per usual, and flips it around on Dom and asking why she’s apparently treating Carolina so badly.

Olivia interjects with a gleeful comment about how “she and Jackson” thought a fight between Carolina and Dom would be like a great white shark v a crocodile, and that she’s excited to see it. Carolina has heard Dom doesn’t want to be her friend and sarcastically says that it’s a shame as Carolina thinks she’s a lovely person. Dom can’t figure out if she’s being sarcastic and is evidently exasperated and says she’s bored of this conversation.

Olivia’s facade fulls falls once she starts yelling at Dom about being bored of her and her voice. She keeps saying that Dom’s voice is not ok as she keeps raising her own. Dom looks shocked and on the verge of tears as she says that that’s just her voice and that her whole life people have told her that her voice is not ok. And as a fellow ethnic European who knows exactly what Dom means, that is a LOW blow. Olivia tells Dom her voice is not ok and Dom erupts by smashing a wine glass against the table.

