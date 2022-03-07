What an eventful episode, and not really in a good way! Anyone miss the good old Jessika Power days where you loved to hate her and Martha’s wine throwing was just the right touch of over the top?

Producers need to get the cheating portion of the week out of the way before the group heads to a retreat so after a few minutes of image control from Carolina telling Dion she apparently knows she was harsh and will try to be softer, she’s headed out on a date with Daniel.

He has like one button done up on his shirt (is that the new fashion now or did Jackson style him?) and tells Carolina he’s “trying to get naked slowly”. I mean they must have discussed all the important issues like breakfast and music taste via messages cos their convo right now is not exactly intellectually stimulating. They keep talking about how they want to kiss each other but Carolina can’t due to Dion before proceeding to head into soft porn territory, which editors have spliced between footage of Dion talking about how hopeful he is about his relationship with Carolina.

The directors cutting between the footage of Dion saying nice things about Carolina and Carolina cheating on him #mafsau pic.twitter.com/eOJDPoaIr0 — Khaleesi (@childishxbreezy) March 7, 2022

I notice Daniel has been busy now defending Carolina and her “bad edit”. Unless her words and actions were totally scripted, there’s no excuse.#mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/ox5SjPlpiR — ✨Alexandra✨ (@VIPVirtualSols) March 7, 2022

I cannot wait til everyone finds out about Carolina and Daniel and then Olivia can sit her ass down cause she realises Domenica was right about her treating her husband like trash and that she deserved to be called out about it. #MAFSAU — forever in my flop era (@BiAsInBiMyself) March 7, 2022

Carolina doesn’t want to kiss Daniel because she’s got a ring on, like her actions don’t already demonstrate that ring means nothing. Daniel your niece shouldn’t find any of your conduct admirable. This is the kind of man you want to show her? I hope she’s disappointed. #MAFSAU — Samantha Prior (She/Her) (@Sam_ShortNRare) March 7, 2022

Carolina: “I was in a relationship for three years before I found out he was cheating on me”…so I decided to come on national TV and do the same thing to see what it feels like from the other side #MAFS #MAFSAU — Colonel Kickhead (@colonelkickhead) March 7, 2022

Carolina: i didn’t eat for three days when I found out.

Me: what about breakfast? Did you eat breakfast?#MAFSAU — Josh (@LesterPConway) March 7, 2022

Al is still reeling from Sam writing leave at the commitment ceremony. He goes to talk to her and nervously tells her that he’s scared to get into deep subjects with her cos she becomes moody and has a temper. She laughs in his face and when he tells her maybe he should have written leave after the way she’s treated him this whole time, she demonstrates that temper and starts yelling at him about how she’s “not an aggressive person, just passionate”, calls him a joke and storms out. I hate seeing Al’s spirit just deflated like this so hope he does leave next week!

Poor Al doesn’t know which way is up at this point. Someone help him to the exit, he’s not going to win Sam over and it’s not fun to watch a nice person struggle #MAFSAU #MAFS — Jodie (@jodielongton) March 7, 2022

Al: You’ve a temper. You get aggressive when you hear something you don’t want to hear. *5 seconds later* Sam loses her temper, calls him “a joke of a person” and storms out. I mean… 🤷‍♂️#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/Guxog9QDsS — Married At First Sight Experts (@mafsexperts) March 7, 2022

Al has been scared to talk to Sam about anything serious because she gets aggressive. Sam then proves him right by crying victim and aggressively attacking him that none of this has anything to do with her. Poor Al #MAFSAU — TG (@tg_greg) March 7, 2022

Sam shouting at Al “I’M NOT AN AGGRESSIVE PERSON!” is my favourite.#MAFS #MAFSAU — Slabberin (@slabberin) March 7, 2022

The couples all head to the retreat and it doesn’t take long for the drama to start. Dom is talking to the girls about Jack and their struggles in the bedroom while Jack is standing 2m away and can hear every word. He feels completely blindsided as he had no idea, and becomes very upset, as you would. Brent offers to talk to Dom, and when he tells her Jack heard, she realises she’s messed up. Dom and Jack talk and she says she wasn’t trying to have a go at him, however he feels like she was. She’s ashamed of herself for the way he found out but admits sometimes she doesn’t feel like it’s working. They exchange a few F bombs and leave it on a bad note.

Does anybody get the feeling the conversation of Dom talking to the girls overheard by Jack was completely staged by producers of the show?#MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia #MAFS — Nurse no fixed address. (@suzannemcm) March 7, 2022

We are also finally privy to what Channel 9 has been hiding this whole time: that Olivia is not as innocent as she was portrayed to be. In another sneaky editing move, we were not shown the part of Olivia’s pre show interview where she admits she hated a bridesmaids dress her friend wanted her to wear and told the friend it was poo-coloured. The friend fired her from the bridal party and wanted the dress back, and she cut it up and sent it back in pieces. I’m not sure that this is the checkmate move Olivia thought it was, and is kinda disturbing tbh. Like who does that?? It obviously didn’t fit the innocent caring sweetheart image producers wanted to set her up with to make this plot twist more shocking. Well played, but I think it could have worked better if she didn’t show parts of it with Holly and at the last commitment ceremony.

australia taking back all the nice things we’ve ever said about olivia in the first few episodes #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/vScJ3OHr0P — teresa (@augustfallin) March 7, 2022

So who else thinks Olivia would send one of her students their teddy bear cut up into little pieces if they dared speak their mind in class? #mafsau #mafsaustralia pic.twitter.com/WRPoCXuKe9 — MK (@MKMoore625) March 7, 2022

So Olivia not only makes a puerile poo “ joke” and then admits to destroying a bridesmaid dress – so she’s not the innocent little girl who nursed her dying dad for years ? #mafs #mafsau — Lou (@blonde_louise) March 7, 2022

The couples break up into boys night and girls night. Boys night obviously seems like a lot more fun, with the guys trying on Dion’s fedoras and collection of Adidas tracksuits, and Al jumping into the (freezing?) lake.

Girls night is tense from the beginning, with Olivia dramatically boasting about her amazing sex life right in front of Dom who she knows is struggling. You cannot convince me it wasn’t done purposefully just to antagonise Dom. Dom brings the convo back to Carolina, when she (rightly) asks her how she would feel if she was watching her 16 year old son being treated the way Carolina is treating Dion? Carolina dodges the question, as per usual, and flips it around on Dom and asking why she’s apparently treating Carolina so badly.

Dom made a very valid point…how would Carolina react if a girl was treating her son the way she treats Dion?#MAFSAustralia #MAFSAU #Mafs pic.twitter.com/vlEXsp88br — Bury the Evidence (@BuryEvidence) March 7, 2022

Olivia interjects with a gleeful comment about how “she and Jackson” thought a fight between Carolina and Dom would be like a great white shark v a crocodile, and that she’s excited to see it. Carolina has heard Dom doesn’t want to be her friend and sarcastically says that it’s a shame as Carolina thinks she’s a lovely person. Dom can’t figure out if she’s being sarcastic and is evidently exasperated and says she’s bored of this conversation.

How did we all get Olivia so wrong? She’s absolutely trying to bait Dom right now and her true colours have well and truly shown themselves #MAFS #MAFSAU — Emily Pritchett 🦋 (@emilympritchett) March 7, 2022

Olivia is excited that they are fighting 🤦🏻‍♂️ #mafsau #mafs

After complaining about being bullied and the effect it had on her? 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Apolo (@PK_APOSTOLI) March 7, 2022

Olivia’s facade fulls falls once she starts yelling at Dom about being bored of her and her voice. She keeps saying that Dom’s voice is not ok as she keeps raising her own. Dom looks shocked and on the verge of tears as she says that that’s just her voice and that her whole life people have told her that her voice is not ok. And as a fellow ethnic European who knows exactly what Dom means, that is a LOW blow. Olivia tells Dom her voice is not ok and Dom erupts by smashing a wine glass against the table.

Is Olivia really saying she’s sick of Dom yelling whilst yelling at Dom? #MAFS #MAFSAU — So Dramatic! (@sodramaticpod) March 7, 2022

Would love to give Olivia some diversity training by inviting her to a family function. Yes this is how wogs speak. No my grandparents can’t speak English. Yes they came here by boat. #mafs #mafsau #mafsaustralia — femina (@o_hells_bells) March 7, 2022

As a proud daughter of Greek immigrants whose parents came to Australia in search of a better life, Olivia’s actions epitomise white privilege & everything they fought to overcome. Her behaviour & comments were disgusting, ignorant, unAustralian & nasty. Shame. #MAFSAU #mafs — Self-Taught Software Engineer (@msnicolegeorge_) March 7, 2022

For those of you who don’t understand why Dom was basically stunned because of Olivia the oppressor’s comment let me break it down for you. Children of migrants, have dealt with been told our voices are not good enough by white people all our lives #MAFSAU — justhere4 (@indie_vidualist) March 7, 2022

I can understand why Domenica, who was bullied all through high school, would have an issue with someone attacking the sound of her voice. #mafs #mafsau — MAFSCommentary (@MafsCommentary) March 7, 2022

Is Olivia for real, a truck load of F-

bombs and yelling – and yet she tells Domenica that she is aggressive – double standard I think Olivia ( a trainee school teacher ???). #mafs #mafsau — Lou (@blonde_louise) March 7, 2022

Passive aggressive people are the WORST — Olivia is so unlikable. Dom has her flaws but they’re backed with good intentions, her delivery is the problem #mafsau — Q 🌸 byakuya brainrot hours (@i_is_a_batse) March 7, 2022

Even though Dom broke glass like a madman, all the girls still walked towards her to comfort her and Olivia and Carolina was left sitting alone. THAT alone, is telling. #mafs #MAFSAustralia #MAFSAU — Lisa Clark (@lebabiboo) March 7, 2022