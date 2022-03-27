As if your kid needs ANOTHER excuse to watch Encanto, but hey, here it is!

Disney+ will be releasing a sing-a-long version of the film that’ll have both you and your bubba yelling the lyrics into the universe, louder and more confidently than before!

…If that’s possible.

With the lyrics to all the famous songs splayed on the screens when the time comes, Encanto is the first to get its sing-a-long version on the streaming platform as of Friday, March 18th!

I have a feeling we’ll be seeing a whole lot more of these popping up on Disney+, with Frozen, Frozen 2 and Beauty and the Beast set to join their Disney family before the end of 2022.

